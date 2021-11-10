Captain America 4: Nate Moore Reveals Exclusive New Movie Details

Nate Moore has been behind-the-scenes at Marvel Studios for years. Now serving as VP of Production and Development, Moore has produced Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Eternals. He is currently on to his next project, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but has some exciting expectations and details about the upcoming Captain America 4. While not much has been revealed for the film yet, Moore was part of the conversation which resulted in including The Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and casting Anthony Mackie for the role. With Mackie now serving as the MCU’s Captain America, his first solo film will set itself apart from the first three Cap movies.

“I think, he’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing,” Moore said on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, ‘I’m new Captain America.’ What happens next? I think is fascinating because he’s a guy. He’s a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we’re going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I’m going to argue it’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”

Back when Captain America: The Winter Soldier was being made, as Moore recalled in an interview with The Undefeated‘s Kelley Carter, he had to assure the writing team of Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely that The Falcon was a very popular character. As the story goes, his insight was accurate, and making sure to elevate Falcon as an equal to Captain America rather than a sidekick has paved the way for tremendous growth in the character.

“I think Winter Soldier was interesting in that, I wasn’t the executive on the first movie, that was Stephen Broussard, who’s still with us and amazing,” Moore explained. “And so, when I inherited that property, and because the first movie was a period and the second was going to be present day, I kind of came with the things that I loved about the character. And when I was a kid, I had a bunch of Captain America and Falcon comics. I knew Captain America as Captain America and Falcon more than I knew him as an individual. So, when I talked with Markus and McFeely, I just was like, obviously, ‘You’d be doing Captain America and Falcon, what else are you going to do?’ And that wasn’t necessarily the first thing they thought of, but it was something they were really interested in.”

Now, following Steve Rogers handing over the shield in Avengers: Endgame and Sam Wilson embracing the responsibility in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Captain America 4 starring Anthony Mackie is on the way. For more insights from Moore, be sure to listen to his interesting and enthusiastic perspectives in Episode 44 of ComicBook.com’s MCU podcast Phase Zero. Links are below!

Are you excited for Captain America 4? Captain America 4 does not yet have a release date but Moore's most recent project, Eternals, is now playing in theaters.