TikTok User Recreating Scenes From Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Goes Viral

TikTok is the new hot platform for content creators to post their best short video clips for possible viral fame, and one Marvel fan has managed to garner some big attention on the social media platform. TikTok user “Just_Jenoah” (aka Jenoah Bush) has big love for Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse animated film, and decided to create a series of TikTok vids dedicated to recreating moments from that film. Well, Just_Jenoah did a good enough job with his TikTok version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that the videos have become a breakout viral hit!

You can check out the TikTok version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in the Twitter videos roundups below. Or head over to Jenoah Bush’s TikTok profile.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first video basically recreates our introduction to Mile Morales in Into the Spider-Verse, starting with his now-iconic introduction via the song “Sunflower”, by Post Malone and Swae Lee, which became a Billboard hit, thanks to Into the Spider-Verse. The second video shows Jenoah getting his own parents in on the act, in order to recreate the hectic scene of Miles and parents, Jefferson Davis and Rio Morales, all trying to get out the door and to work/school in the morning.

Check out both of these TikTok Into the Spider-Verse recreations, below:

Have you folks seen the kid on TikTok that’s recreating scenes from INTO THE SPIDERVERSE with his parents because it’s my new favorite thing, they’re so cute and creative pic.twitter.com/RaW63OYhyo — Theo Hendrie (he/they) (@genderpunksap) January 23, 2020

Another clip recreates the funny Miles and Jefferson father/son bonding scene, on the way to drop Miles off at his new school:

I mean look at this! The talent! The attention to detail! pic.twitter.com/eqDy6z51MH — Theo Hendrie (he/they) (@genderpunksap) January 23, 2020

As stated in the tweet above, it’s the attention to details of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that are making Marvel fans really take notice and celebrate the achievement. Apparently Jenoah Bush has a much bigger cosplay habit, so hopefully this TikTok fame will help him build the brand. He deserves it.

…And if he gets truly famous, Bush’s parents deserve a nice cut of the reward for supporting their son this way.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is now streaming on Netflix. Into the Spider-Verse 2 is set for release on April 8, 2022.