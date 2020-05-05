Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Directors Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman Join Quarantine Watch Party

✖

Wednesday night's Quarantine Watch Party just got bigger! The event which will call on fans from around the world to watch Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse simultaneously from their homes is now bringing directors Peter Ramsey, Bob Persichetti, and Rodney Rothman to the social media gathering. They join producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord for the highly-anticipated event, signing up to share photos, intel, and all sorts of behind-the-scenes bits from the production of the Oscar-award winning animated Marvel movie. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse won Best Animated Feature at the 2019 Academy Awards, having instantly become a fan-favorite when it released in late 2018.

For the best experience, everyone attending Wednesday night's Quarantine Watch Party will want to be following Chris Miller, Phil Lord, Bob Persichetti, Rodney Rothman, and Peter Ramsey on Twitter, along with host Brandon Davis for updates relevant to the respective point in the in film in real time! You'll also want to stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more announcements, as there may be some surprise entries to the event!

How to Join the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Quarantine Watch Party

What: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Quarantine Watch Party

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Quarantine Watch Party When: Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 Time: 9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT

9:00 pm ET, 6:00 pm PT Follow Online: #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderVerse on Twitter and Instagram

How does Quarantine Watch Party work?

It's easy! At 9pm ET (6pm PT), everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or online stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #SpiderVerse with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!

Late to the Party? That's okay! With the film starting at 9pm ET on the dot, it is easy to join the Quarantine Watch Party late in the game. Fast forward 15 minutes and press play at 9:15pm ET, or get a later start by jumping to the 30:00 mark of the movie and press play at 9:30pm ET, and so on until you are caught up for the best live experience with everyone else!

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Cosplay

Want to cosplay for Wednesday night's event? Dress up, snap a pic, and share it on social media with #QuarantineWatchParty in your post for a chance to be shared on ComicBook.com's official Twitter and Instagram accounts!

The past month has been loaded with special guests for Quarantine Watch Party events. The casts and directors of films including Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame (both of which came with epic MCU reveals), Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians Vol. 2, Doctor Strange, Bloodshot, Birds of Prey, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, and more have participated, showing off awesome behind-the-scenes looks (especially in the case of Shazam!) and offering plenty of exclusive filmmaker details (like the insights from the brilliant mind of Derrickson). Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy came with now only some fun reveals about the 2014 movie, along with its sequel, while offering up teases of Guardians Vol. 3 but also created a worldwide Twitter trend.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.