‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Sequel Moving Forward, Focusing on Miles Morales

Weeks before Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters, Sony is already moving forward with more projects within the animated franchise. As of Tuesday afternoon, a Spider-Verse sequel and spin-off are in the works.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Spider-Verse buzz has led Sony to order a sequel to the film, centering around Miles Morales. Joaquim Dos Santos, known for directing Avatar: The Last Airbender and Netflix’s Voltron, is going to helm the follow-up.

At this point, there are no details regarding the sequel other than the fact that Miles will be at the forefront. However, it seems as though the ending of the first Spider-Verse movie will hint at the story that is to come.

In addition to the Spider-Verse sequel, Sony Animation is also moving forward with a spin-off based on the female Spider characters. The movie will likely revolve around Spider-Gwen, and will feature multiple generations of other characters from the franchise. Spider-Woman, Silk, Madame Web, and Spider-Girl are possible additions to the film.

Sony’s Amy Pascal will produce both of the new projects, continuing her long-standing relationship with the Marvel characters at the studio. Phil Lord and Chris Miller will both likely return in some capacity, though there are no deals in place at this time. Lauren Montgomery, who worked on Voltron and Batman: Year One, is currently in negotiations to direct the Spider-Women movie, while Bek Smith, known for her work on CBS’ Zoo, has been hired to write the screenplay.

It’s very clear that Sony is all in on these Spider-Man properties. Venom topped $800 million at the global box office, and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is expected to be a substantial success as well. Ahead of its release, Spider-Verse is already generating a horde of positive buzz, and it even being talked about as a possible contender for the animated movie award categories. Sony is also preparing to shoot a live-action film based on Morbius the Living Vampire, starring Jared Leto.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters on December 14th.