Hailee Steinfeld Addresses Spider-Gwen’s ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Spinoff Movie

At this point, it goes without saying that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is among the best superhero films in a jam-packed year for the genre, and the movie is filled with many memorable characters. But few were as surprising as the Spider-Woman affectionately known as Spider-Gwen.

Actress Hailee Steinfeld is rumored to return for a female-centric spinoff to the animated Spider-Verse film, leading the next film alongside characters like Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman and Silk. When asked about the possible spinoff movie, Steinfeld expressed excitement at the future of the Spider-Verse.

“Oh my goodness. To be a part of this and play this strong female superhero, in this film particularly, is quite a privilege,” Steinfeld said to Entertainment Tonight. “The thought of a spinoff is incredible. If that were to ever happen, I would be honored to be a part of it. I would love that opportunity. Anything to do something like this again with these people would be an honor.”

Voltron: Legendary Defender showrunner Lauren Montgomery is rumored to direct the film with a script by Bek Smith. The rumor of a Spider-Verse spinoff came ahead of the film’s premiere, along with the news of a sequel already in the works that will feature Gwen and Miles Morales once again.

The actress then spoke about the process of making the movie and seeing Spider-Gwen in action for the first time. Needless to say, she was blown away by the character’s appearance.

“I remember seeing her for the first time and feeling like this is the coolest thing I’ve ever done,” Steinfeld said. “And it was one of those things where you hear about the directors were so excited about how she was coming together, and the color scheme of her outfits, her look as a whole… I was hearing all about it. It was one of those things where I was like, ok, now they’re going to show me a sketch and I’m going to have to act like it’s great… And sure enough when they showed it to me… like I said, this is the coolest thing ever and too bad this isn’t live-action, because I wish I actually look like that.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now playing in theaters everywhere.