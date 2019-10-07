Iron Studios Unveils Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 1:10 Scale Statues

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has become an instant classic for fans of the Spider-Man characters. Sony’s animated film brought Miles Morales into the mix, alongside the well known Peter Parker portrayed by a couple of different actors. However, Shameik Moore’s Miles and Jake Johnson’s Peter have now been immortalized as high-quality 1:10 scale statues from Iron Studios.

Iron Studios first offered up a look at the their Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse line at the D23 Expo before unveiling detailed looks at their upcoming line on their official website. The figures each clock in at a price of $119.99, available for pre-order now.

Take a look at some of the upcoming Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse figures from Iron Studios below!

Miles Morales

The Miles Morales 1:10 scale statue will be available in limited quantities and is designed to capture some of the character’s fav-favorite traits. In addition to an alternate head piece for an unmasked Miles as he appeared in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the details include spray paint cans at the base of the collectible and is part of a larger battle diorama based on moments from the movie.

Each sculpt is hand-painted and made in polystone.

The product is expected to release in the second quarter of 2020 with pre-orders available now.

Spider-Gwen

Of course, what would the film have been without Hailee Steinfeld’s Spider-Gwen. The popular Marvel Comics character was brought into Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse from an alternate universe and instantly became a fan-favorite character. At 6.6 inches tall, the 1:10 scale figure is priced at $119.99 and includes the iconic “THWIP” banner often stamped into Spider-Man comics and seen in the film for help imagining the sound effects.

Like the Miles Morales figure, the Spider-Gwen collectible includes an alternate head piece for an unmasked Gwen Stacy. Each figure is hand-painted and made in polystone.

Spider-Gwen is expected to be available from Iron Studios in the second quarter of 2020 with pre-orders available now.

Peter Parker

Peter Parker was not the lead character in this particular Spider-Man movie, offering Miles a chance to shine for the first time in film. However, Jake Johnson’s unique take on Peter Parker’s Spider-Man made for one of the most entertaining outings for Marvel’s wallcrawler in cinematic history. The one of a kind Spider-Man is also joining the ranks of 1:10 scale figures coming from Iron Studios’ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse line.

Along with Gwen and Miles, the Peter Parker statue fits into a larger battle diorama which fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse can assemble. It is hand printed, contains an alternate head piece to showcase an unmasked Peter Parker, and is made in polystone.

Coming available for $119.99 in the second quarter of 2020, the Peter Parker collectible is now available for pre-order.

Noir & Spider-Ham

To the surprise of many moviegoers, Spider-Ham was truly a breakout character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — along with Nicolas Cage’s Noir version of Spider-Man. As it turns out, Spider-Ham almost didn’t make the cut of the movie but fans certainly were glad that he did. The two characters are featured together in 1:10 scale fashion in the figure seen above from Iron Studios.

Completing the battle diorama for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the collectible statue is hand painted and made in polystone, standing 10.6 inches tall as the two characters are seen doing their best detective work.

Coming available in the second quarter of 2020, the Noir and Spider-Ham figure is now available for pre-order.