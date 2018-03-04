‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Up-Close Look at Spider-Man’s Iron Spider Legs

The Iron Spider comes alive in a new piece of promotional artwork for Avengers: Infinity War.

Fans have already seen Spider-Man in the new Iron Spider armor, but now they have an up-close look at the Iron Spider’s signature technology, the spider-leg like mechanical arms.

The spider-arms were called “waldoes” in the comics and were created from an iron alloy crystal. Take a look below at the promotional artwork from Twitter.

In the comics, the waldoes had several uses, including cameras in the tips that allowed Spider-Man to see around corners and the ability to manipulate objects from a distance. The waldoes were just one piece of technology Tony Stark built into the suit for Spider-Man. The Iron Spider also had a glider device, a mask filter, technologically enhanced lenses, and 17 layers that each served a different function.

Spider-Man wore the Iron Spider costumes when he fought alongside Tony Stark during the Superhero Civil War. He discarded the suit when he had a change of heart and defected to Captain America’s side of the conflict.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Iron Spider costume was first hinted at in the closing scenes of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Tony Stark already designed one Spider-Man costume for Peter Parker but offered him a more advanced suit towards the end of the film. Peter turned it down, but it looks like he will reconsider that decision when faced with the threat of Thanos and the Black Order in Avengers: Infinity War.

The costume was seen in the Avengers: Infinity War trailers and more recently in promotional artwork, like this batch of character posters for the film, although the waldoes remained folded up on Spider-Man’s back in these images.

The footage that has been shown so far from Avengers: Infinity War suggests that Spider-Man will once again be spending time with his mentor, Tony Stark and that he will also meet the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange.

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.