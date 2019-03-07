Spider-Man Fans Launch Kickstarter To Continue Sam Raimi’s ‘Spider-Man’ Trilogy With A Fan Film

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has brought the franchise back to life, but a crew of Marvel fans are looking to continue the original Spider-Man franchise, bringing us the what could’ve been the fourth film in the Sam Raimi series.

Raimi directed the original Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3, which had Tobey Maguire‘s Spidey facing off against Sandman and Venom, though the latter was evidently not Raimi’s first choice. After that film Raimi and Maguire departed the franchise, paving the way for a reboot, but the crew of High Mountain Studios just launched a Kickstarter to help bring Spider-Man 4 to life, which would be based on Raimi’s take on the character.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Piecing together Raimi’s original plans for the film, the Spider-Man 4 fan film would put the Vulture as the main villain, though would also have the Black Cat involved with the plot as well as the final reveal of the Lizard. It would also involve the Kingpin and continue the relationship roller coaster with MJ.

You can view animations, concept art, and the full cast and crew on their Kickstarter page, and you can check out part of their pitch below.

“Hello fellow web-heads!

If you’re reading this, more than likely you’re a fan of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy, and you were probably disappointed when years ago Spider-Man 4 was cancelled, over the last few years a LOT of information has come out about what the film was going to be and so we’ve gathered a large and talented team of creative people in the Pacific Northwest to fit together this jigsaw puzzle as best we can, put our own spin on it, and make a feature length fan film of Spider-Man 4!!

Will it be as amazing as the giant Hollywood budget motion picture event that the original Spider-Man 4 should have been? Nope, it’d be ridiculous of us to think we could do that, but we’re going to do everything we can to make it as great as possible!”

Spider-Man 3 was a big success at the box office but wasn’t a homerun critically. Behind the scenes friction about the character5rs involved (namely Venom) also became a big topic at the time, and Sony would eventually reboot the series with Amazing Spider-Man, which had Andrew Garfield in the lead role. That movie would also feature the Lizard as the primary villain, something the original trilogy never got to.

Do you want to see a fan version of Spider-Man 4? Let us know in the comments!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!