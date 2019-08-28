Far From Home Is Actually the Perfect MCU Exit for Spider-Man

While Spider-Man has long been one of, if not the most popular character in the history of Marvel Comics, the web-slinging hero has never had a bigger presence in the headlines than he has this past week. It was reported a few days ago that Disney and Sony had come to an impasse over the film rights to the Spider-Man character, and that Tom Holland was finished playing Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After appearing in five movies in four years, Holland’s run as Spider-Man will shift solely to Sony, provided the two sides can’t come to an agreement in the near future.

A lot, and I mean A LOT of people are upset about this, solely because Spider-Man can’t be a part of the popular MCU franchise any longer, meaning he can longer interact with the rest of the Avengers. I get why that’s frustrating. Spider-Man is a great character and he works well as a part of the larger collective universe. Plus, Holland is damn good in the role. But what I don’t understand is everyone upset over the potential story implications if Spider-Man does indeed go off on his own. That doesn’t make any sense to me.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home was not only a great epilogue to Avengers: Endgame, but it was also the perfect send-off for Spider-Man to exist in his own universe of films.

Think of it like a backdoor pilot of a TV series. When a popular show wants to create a spinoff there will often be something called a backdoor pilot, which is essentially an episode of the main series that acts as a jumping off point for the spinoff. A story is introduced, some new characters come into the fold, and whoever is leaving for the new show is given an exit, or at least the beginnings of what will eventually become their exit.

This is a great way for a series to see if fans will be interested in the spinoff and provide a seamless transition between the two properties. Like it or not, that’s exactly what Far From Home is for Spider-Man, and it does a pretty solid job.

First of all, the one hero in the MCU truly connected to Spider-Man on any real level is dead. Steve Rogers seems to have an affection for the kid but he’s an old man now, no longer a part of the Avengers team. Other heroes have met and interacted with Peter in the past, but only in small amounts, fighting alongside him in battle or shaking hands on a space ship. For the characters left in the MCU, Spider-Man isn’t a part of their story in any way.

Sure “he’s supposed to be an Avenger now,” I hear you. But who is going to be in charge of the Avengers? Black Panther doesn’t care about a kid in New York when he has an entire nation to rule. Captain Marvel is looking out for entire galaxies. Doctor Strange has got all sorts of magical B.S. to deal with now that the Time Stone is gone. All of these characters probably like Peter Parker just fine, but they’ve got no reason to call him when something is going down. They’ve got plenty of other options. When you think about every story Marvel Studios is gearing up to tell, Spider-Man doesn’t exactly belong.

Not to mention Far From Home literally gives Peter Parker a reason to disappear. The film ends with Peter being outed as Spider-Man, essentially forcing him to go on the run. Given the way the Avengers fell apart after the introduction of the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War, they likely all wouldn’t agree on what to do with Peter if he reached out to them. He doesn’t know who he can trust, besides maybe Happy Hogan, so he’s going out on his own. There’s also know way he tells his family and friends where he’s going in order to keep them safe.

If Peter calls anyone for help it’s Nick Fury, but that also poses a problem. Fury isn’t on Earth anymore. He’s not checking in on Peter any time soon because he’s got bigger fish to fry, and for all he knows, Spider-Man is holding down his friendly neighborhood.

Spider-Man is truly all alone following Far From Home. None of the other heroes in the MCU are looking for him, so the cliffhanger of his identity reveal won’t matter to them in the slightest. But it does matter to Peter, because he has a reason not to be involved in whatever might come next and that’s okay. Tom Holland will still be Spider-Man and he’ll probably get to fight Venom, Carnage, Doc Ock, and all sorts of great characters that wouldn’t have appeared in the MCU. Marvel Studios gets to move on with all sorts of new toys like the X-Men, Deadpool, Fantastic Four, Ms. Marvel, and many others. We literally get the best of both worlds.

So don’t think of that post-credits twist in Far From Home as a loose end that needs to be tied up. It’s the launch of an all-new franchise.