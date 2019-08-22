Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Has Perfect Response to Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man Split

On Tuesday, news broke that Marvel Studios and Sony’s partnership with live-action Spider-Man films might be hitting a bit of a snag. If you’re confused about what’s been going on — you’re not alone. Simu Liu, who was recently cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Shang-Chi, took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, simply tweeting “Wut”.

Wut — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 20, 2019

This roadblock has upset Marvel fans for a slew of reasons, largely because it could potentially prevent Tom Holland’s Peter Parker/Spider-Man from crossing over with other MCU characters. In the comics, Shang-Chi and Spider-Man actually cross paths quite a bit, with the former even training the latter in kung-fu after he lost his Spider-Sense. While there were no announced plans at this point for Shang-Chi and Spider-Man to partner up onscreen, the idea of that possibly not happening is certainly a bummer.

It was first reported that the Sony/Marvel Studios split spun out of renegotiations between the two companies, with Marvel looking to get a larger financial stake in the Spider-Man films they are helping produce. While it initially seemed like the deal was at a bit of a block, subsequent reports have indicated that negotiations are still happening.

“It feels pretty good. It’s an amazing experience as an actor and such a privileged experience as an actor to get to play characters that you love so much,” Holland said of playing Spider-Man in a visit to Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s set. “Time and time again. I definitely have the mindset of, if you want to make 20 of these movies, then I’m down because it’s really fun. It’s been a real privilege and so much fun. Maybe even more fun this time around than the last one. It’s been great.”

