Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Has a New Streaming Home

The beloved Spider-Man trilogy starring Tobey Maguire is now available to stream on a major service for the first time in quite a while. There has been a renewed energy for the Sam Raimi trilogy as of late, with Maguire reprising his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Raimi wowing a new generation of Marvel fans with the recently-released Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and now there’s an opportunity for fans to watch all three groundbreaking films on the same service.

Peacock added a whole horde of movies to its lineup at the start of June. Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3 were all among the service’s new additions on Wednesday morning. The Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield Spidey films are still a little harder to track down, but the Raimi trilogy is now more accessible than ever.

The Spider-Man movies were far from the only titles that came to Peacock at the start of the month. Here’s the full list of titles that were added on June 1st:

Are you doing to be revisiting the Spider-Man movies now that they’re on Peacock? Let us know in the comments!