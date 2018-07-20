Stan Lee Teases His Latest Cameo

Stan Lee has always been an iconic personality in the Marvel universe, with the formation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe making him an even more recognizable personality thanks to his cameos in each installment. Lee took to Twitter to promote the new season of the British TV series Stan Lee’s Lucky Man, noting that viewers should look for a cameo from the creator in a new episode.

The series follows a murder detective who is granted with the power of luck to help him out of tense situations and discover clues.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video itself doesn’t confirm Lee’s cameo, though other Marvel TV series have featured only subtle nods to the creator of iconic characters.

Lee has been featured in all 20 of the MCU’s films, yet out of all of them, his personal favorite was his role in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

“Well, I think the cameo that’s my favorite is the one I did [with] Thor,” Lee confessed to Marvel HQ. “I’m standing in a bar with him and he’s drinking this Asgardian drink, which is very powerful, and I ask for a sip and he says, ‘No, it would kill you,’ and I insist. And he gives me a sip and then in the next scene, they’re carrying me out. Now you’re saying to yourself, ‘Why is this Stan’s favorite cameo?’ and you haven’t thought of the real reason. It’s the only one I did that has two scenes. So I’m hoping it does well. Next time, they’ll give me three scenes. You never know where it’ll end.”

Lee has played a variety of characters in the MCU, but his cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 might have explained how these appearances were possible. In the scene, Lee was conversing with the Watchers and referenced his appearance in Captain America: Civil War as a Federal Express agent, hinting that he is some sort of cosmic being.

“Stan Lee clearly exists above and apart from the reality of all the films,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 press event. “So the notion that he could be sitting there on a cosmic pit stop during the jump gate sequence in Guardians was something very fun.”

“[Guardians director] James [Gunn] had that idea and we shot that cameo and loved it so much, you know, you see it a couple of times in the movie,” Feige pointed out. “It wasn’t in for a long time and we put it back in towards the end of the process where he references that time he was a Federal Express agent and we thought it would be fun to put that and keep that in there because that really says, ‘So wait a minute, he’s this same character who’s popped up in all these films, the same person.’”

Stan Lee’s Lucky Man premieres on Sky One tonight.

Which of Stan Lee‘s cameos is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Twitter, TheRealStanLee]