Stan Lee’s Final Appearance In Animation Airs On ‘Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest’ This Weekend

It’s no secret that Stan Lee had a penchant for cameos in both live-action and animated properties. Come this weekend, the late publisher of Marvel Comics will have his final animated cameo air during an episode of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest.

Revealed on Marvel.com earlier today, Lee’s cameo will air during an episode titled “T’Chanda,” which features Black Panther (James C. Mathis III) as he uncovers secrets about his grandfather. Set in the 1940s, Lee is set to voice an Army General. After Captain America and Agent Carter apprehend Arnim Zola, Lee’s character gives a speech on hatred and intolerance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Hate doesn’t make you strong,” Lee’s character says. “Hate makes you weak.”

Lee’s entire Black Panther’s Quest cameo can be seen in the clip above.

According to one Marvel Animation executive, the message Lee’s character sends in his last animated cameo is particularly poignant.

“That particular episode [of “Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest“] has personal meaning for me,” Cort Lane, Marvel Animation SVP said. “I believe it’s his last recorded appearance in animation. It’s bittersweet, but I’m so glad we were able to capture a message that was very true to how Stan felt about the world and that inspired him to write a lot of the stories that he did.”

Lane also went on to reveal that when Lee was in the studio to record his Black Panther’s Quest cameo, Star Wars star Mark Hamill was also in the studio recording a part for the show. Suffice to say, both voice actors were in awe of each other.

“Stan created a real bond with his audience in the bullpen,” Hamill mentioned. “He had this snarky humor. He would give out ‘No-Prizes,’ because people were always pointing out boo boos and mistakes. And he really had a personality that came across over the pages. He was sort of this avuncular uncle you wish you had. On television it was Walt Disney, and in comic books it was Stan the Man.”

Though this weekend’s Black Panther’s Quest appears to be the late creator’s last cameo in animated properties, Lee is still expected to have cameos in both Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame. As of now, it’s unknown whether or not he took part in cameos for X-Men: Dark Phoenix or The New Mutants for Fox.

For those wanting to tune in live, Marvel’s The Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest will air this Sunday, January 13th at 9:00pm ET on Disney XD.