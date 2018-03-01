Stan Lee Reveals He’s Battling Pneumonia

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee has recently had to cancel some convention appearances and was even rushed to the hospital for shortness of breath. Lee has now opened up about what’s happening with his health.

In a video released to TMZ, the 95-year-old Lee explained that he has pneumonia, but that he hopes to be able to interact with his fans again soon:

“Hiya heroes, this is Stan Lee. I haven’t been in touch with you lately. Had a little bout of pneumonia I’ve been fighting, but it seems to be getting better. But I want you all to know I’m thinking of you. Of course, I always think of the fans, and I hope you’re all doing well and I miss you all. I miss your enthusiasm. I miss all the notes and the photos and the emails I used to get, and I still get a lot of them, and I want you to know that I still love you all and I think that Marvel and Spidey and I have the best group of fans that any group in the world ever had and I sure appreciate it. So let me know how you’re doing. I hope everything is going well for you, and I hope next time we talk I’ll be in even better shape. Maybe I’ll have some of this pneumonia knocked down and we can have some real fun over the Internet. Until then, Excelsior.”

Lee’s trip the hospital was short and he later let fans know that he was doing well, but it seems some more downtime is necessary for him to fully recover.

In addition to his health troubles, Lee has had some legal issues recently as well. $850,000 was stolen from him and $300,000 was used to purchase a condo with a check forged in his name. Just yesterday it was reported that $1.4 million had gone missing from Lee’s bank account. The Los Angeles Police Department is said to be investigating.

Stan Lee began working for the company that would become Marvel Comics, then Timely Comics, in 1939. He made his writing debut with a prose Captain America story in 1941. Lee was promoted to editor at the age of 18 in 1942. In 1961, Lee and Jack Kirby and created the Fantastic Four and in doing so the Marvel Universe, changing comics and entertainment forever. Stan went on to co-create several more of Marvel’s most iconic characters, including Iron Man, Hulk, Thor, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, the X-Men, and Daredevil.