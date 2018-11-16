‘Spider-Man’ Director Originally Didn’t Want Stan Lee Cameo

After making an appearance in almost every Marvel movie to date, Stan Lee has since gone on to make cameos in films from Disney, Kevin Smith, and even DC Comics. But there was some pushback against one of his earliest roles from the original Spider-Man movie with Tobey Maguire.

Director Sam Raimi revealed to the Hollywood Reporter that he was initially against the idea of Lee appearing, telling the producer that Lee couldn’t act.

“I got the job for Spider-Man in 1999. And [Marvel head] Avi Arad said, ‘I want you to put Stan in the movie.’ And I was like, ‘No. I know Stan, and he can’t act,’” Raimi wrote. “And Avi was, ‘I want him in the movie. We did it for X-Men, we’re doing it here.’ Now imagine you’re a minor director in England doing Macbeth and you’re told, ‘Put the writer in the play.’ It sounds absurd. ‘Fine, you want Shakespeare in the play, I’ll put Shakespeare in the play.’ Now it’s one of my favorite parts in the movie.”

In the scene, the Green Goblin attacks the World Unity Fair and attempts to kill the Oscorp board members in attendance. But his assault ends up causing a lot of damage to the surroundings, potentially injuring the public. Stan Lee is seen panicking, but he manages to regain his composure and save a young child standing near.

Lee’s impact on Marvel Comics and pop culture in general is immeasurable, and many people have celebrated his legacy in the wake of his passing.

Marvel posted a tribute video to Lee, which included a quote from Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer Joe Quesada revealing a touching moment he shared with the late legend.

“Stan was doing these panels and they asked me to just come up and say hi,” Quesada said. “I felt a little goofy but I came up and shook his hand. I think the microphone caught it but I whispered in his ear, I said ‘hey, they just wanted me to come up here and shake your hand, but while I’m up here I want to say thank you, you saved my life.’ Because the life that I have today, there’s a direct line to that first comic book to here.”

“Marvel and The Walt Disney Company salute the life and career of Stan Lee and offer our undying gratitude for his unmatchable accomplishments within our halls,” reads Marvel’s statement. “Every time you open a Marvel comic, Stan will be there. Please join us in remembering Stan “The Man” Lee.”

Lee passed away at the age of 95. See more celebrations of his legacy here.