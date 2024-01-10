Hayley Atwell Weighs in on Captain America, Peggy Carter Kids Theory (Exclusive)

Back when Captain America: Civil War was released, Steve Rogers was as surprised as audiences to learn that his long time love Peggy Carter had grown old and had a family in his frozen absence. Since the scenes revealed that Peggy Carter had kids of her own, debates and theories have swirled about whether or not those kids belonged to Steve Rogers. Depending on which version of time travel rules are applied, a case can be made for Steve Rogers having been those children's father after he traveled back in time following the events of Avengers: Endgame to spend his life with Peggy Carter. Now, Peggy Carter actress Hayley Atwell has shared her thoughts on the subject.

In a Spotlight interview coming to the Phase Zero podcast on Friday, Atwell touched on several moments and storylines her Peggy Carter character has been involved with from Captain America: The First Avenger through the most recent What If..? Season 2. When asked about the theories regarding Steve Rogers fathering her children through time traveling means, Atwell recognized the weight her answer would carry and tried to deliver a thoughtful response without making any official decisions. "I feel like it's sort of, I know my cop out answer is, 'It's whatever you want it to be,'" Atwell said, at first.

"I think hopefully it's... Well, here's my answer; I hope one day we actually find out. I would love for the audiences to not be left guessing or hanging in suspense, but actually all those questions to be resolved in a really satisfying way because that, I think the audiences deserve it. And also I think it would be really fun to work out the best version of what that would be and what is the most exciting one."

Thinking about the potential kids of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, Atwell had some amusing ideas for who they would grow up to be. "They're like venture capitalists or total techie nerds that are like, 'You guys are annoying,'" Atwell joked. "'I'm going to rebel and do something completely different.'"

Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the writers of Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame weighed in on the theory, previously suggesting Steve is, in fact, the father of Peggy's children. "I love the idea of there being two Steve Rogers in the timeline," Markus told the LA Times. "One who lived a long life with Peggy and is in the background of that funeral scene watching his young self carry his wife's coffin up. Not just for the time travel mumbo jumbo of it, but for the just weird, personal pain and satisfaction that would be happening between two Steve Rogers there. I kind of love it." Ultimately, McFeely concluded it would depend on the stories Marvel Studios told going forward.

Do you think Steve Rogers traveled back in time to have a family with Peggy Carter which became part of the story in Captain America: Civil War? Does the lore indicating this would have been a branched reality too strongly contradict such an idea? Share your thoughts in the comment section! The full Phase Zero Spotlight interview with Hayley Atwell will release Friday morning at 9am ET on the Phase Zero YouTube channel and all major podcast platforms.