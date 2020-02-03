Super Bowl 2020 Movie Trailers: Every Single Trailer in One Place

Football fans are absolutely ecstatic about the Super Bowl getting rolling today. But, pop culture fans are also stoked to be getting trailers for all their favorite films. As an added bonus there are all the hilarious commercials coming later today as well. Add the delicious food from your chosen celebrations and you’ve got a pretty amazing day. Then, of course, the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will take the field to thrill everyone with a clash of a high-flying offense against a staunch defense. This year’s showdown in Miami will be one to remember for sure.

Some of the movies having their trailers on the airwaves during the big game are Sonic the Hedgehog, The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, A Quiet Place: Part II, and Fast & Furious 9. There’s a little bit of something for everyone in those films. Fast-paced action with F9. A Quiet Place 2 will provide the requisite scares. Families will be delighted by what both SpongeBob and Sonic bring to the table. And there’s going to be even more fun with these films where all of that came from.

Check out all the trailers down below:

F9: Fast & Furious 9

F9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed once again by franchise veteran Justin Lin.

Sonic The Hedgehog

“Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.” Sonic the Hedgehog runs into theaters February 14th.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

This Memorial Day weekend, SpongeBob SquarePants, his best friend Patrick Star and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom hit the big screen in the first-ever all CGI SpongeBob motion picture event. After SpongeBob’s beloved pet snail Gary is snail-napped, he and Patrick embark on an epic adventure to The Lost City of Atlantic City to bring Gary home. As they navigate the delights and dangers on this perilous and hilarious rescue mission, SpongeBob and his pals prove there’s nothing stronger than the power of friendship.

A Quiet Place: Part II

“The Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.”

Black Widow

“In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.”

Top Gun: Maverick

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.