Taika Waititi Posts Another Hilarious Throwback in Honor of New Zealand’s Father’s Day

Taika Waititi is having a great day on social media. The creative best known for directing Thor: Ragnarok and playing Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has posted a couple of throwbacks today in honor New Zealand’s Father’s Day. Waititi posted a hilarious photo of him in a poorly-attempted The Warriors costume alongside his mom. Before that, however, he shared an excellent photo of his younger self posing with a wax statue of Crocodile Dundee.

“Happy Father’s Day, Croc Dundee! You were always there for me, even in wax form!,” Waititi wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including some celebrities:

“Young King Taika! 👑,” New Gods director, Ava DuVernay, replied.

“Omg 👌🏻,” Thor star, Jaimie Alexander, added.

“Holy shit,” Stranger Things actor, Brett Gelman, wrote.

“I thought ur collar was ur hair I nearly fainted 😍 this is still epic regardless,” tattoo artist, Lauren Winzer, joked.

If we’ve learned anything today, it’s that Waititi has always been pretty darn adorable. You can check out his other throwback photo here.

Currently, Waititi is set to return to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. It was also recently revealed that Waititi will be helming Next Goal Wins, which will be based on the documentary of the same name. His next film, Jojo Rabbit, hits theaters on October 18th. In addition to directing the upcoming satire, he’s also portraying Hitler.

