Team Cap Trends as Marvel Fans Remember Captain America: Civil War Six Years Later

Captain America: Civil War hit theaters six years ago this week, and fans are still taking sides in the film's debate. So much so, Team Cap has trended throughout the week as fans leap to the character's defense. Though the team has its fair share of criticisms, most are pointing out a substantial amount of the characters on Team Iron Man have died within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Tony Stark, Black Widow, and Vision.

"Cap is his only shot at survival," Sebastian Stan previously said of Bucky Barnes joining Team Cap. "It's not like everyone's high-fiving before going to war. There are still tensions."

Anthony Mackie added, "He respects and admires Cap because Cap earned his rank as opposed to sitting in an office and just delegating orders."

