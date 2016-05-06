Team Cap Trends as Marvel Fans Remember Captain America: Civil War Six Years Later
Captain America: Civil War hit theaters six years ago this week, and fans are still taking sides in the film's debate. So much so, Team Cap has trended throughout the week as fans leap to the character's defense. Though the team has its fair share of criticisms, most are pointing out a substantial amount of the characters on Team Iron Man have died within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Tony Stark, Black Widow, and Vision.
"Cap is his only shot at survival," Sebastian Stan previously said of Bucky Barnes joining Team Cap. "It's not like everyone's high-fiving before going to war. There are still tensions."
Anthony Mackie added, "He respects and admires Cap because Cap earned his rank as opposed to sitting in an office and just delegating orders."
Still Team Cap all the way but MAN him hiding the truth from Tony was not the move https://t.co/GjiX4H8V5G— Neo a.k.a Negro Kuwabara (@NeoGameSpark) May 7, 2022
Team Cap because Tony was entirely at fault for the Sokovia Accords but he let the world put the blame on the Avengers equally. Ultron was Tony’s fault. What happened to Sokovia was Tony’s fault. https://t.co/flcIRQwUHa— WITCHY 𖤐 (@chelsearachels) May 6, 2022
since everybody is talking about this again, I’m team cap pic.twitter.com/SmLPOglzsW— ariane (@rovmanova) May 7, 2022
IF YOU’RE TEAM CAP YOU’RE AMAZING pic.twitter.com/X3KBHPc1P2— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) May 7, 2022
Let us not forget Wanda carrying Team Cap through the airport fight in Civil War. pic.twitter.com/eL9HYkjEhV— manuel (@MANUELCAV) May 8, 2022
Just a reminder that Team Cap is superior pic.twitter.com/IvSGKJo2Fm— Jonathan 𓅓✭ (@JmArtsGallery) May 8, 2022
I'm rewatching Civil War now and I'm most definitely Team Cap.
Ain't no damn way I'm siding with the government after all the shit they let slide on a daily basis. They pick and choose their battles to benefit themselves. pic.twitter.com/K6plOwdYuy— The RapNerd: Director of FOR YOUR OWN SAFETY (@TheRapNerdJso) May 8, 2022
Captain America: Civil War is now streaming on Disney+.