Thanos Subreddit Petitions Josh Brolin to Help Ban Half Their Users

It looks like Avengers: Infinity War fans are going to some pretty great lengths to pay homage to the film’s villain.

Earlier this week, the “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong” subreddit announced plans to ban half of its users at random, similarly to how Thanos (Josh Brolin) wiped out half of the universe at random in Infinity War. Now, one of the subreddit’s users has taken things a bit farther, suggesting that Brolin be the one to push the button.

Sure, the entire banning at random thing is admittedly a little ridiculous. But the fact that the subreddit’s users support it – and want Brolin to be the one to do it – is kinda delightful. There also is a chance that this action would qualify for the Guinness World Record for Most Active Users Banned from an Online Forum in One Hour, yet another accolade that Brolin would be able to have.

Even with this subreddit taking Thanos‘ Infinity War decision into a slightly more lighthearted territory, there is definitely a major magnitude to “The Snap”, which fans started to see in the film’s closing moments.

“It was always a plan to show beyond that because when we made the decision to have the snaps themselves, that’s a plot trick to cut to black after an incident like that happens,” co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “And it doesn’t give you any emotional resonance or catharsis. What he said thinking about it realistically; the true heartbreak doesn’t lie in the fact that he snapped his fingers, it lies in the fact that people have to watch loved ones, and we have to watch characters that we care about die. And that’s where the real heartbreak lies for the characters who live in the Universe and for those of us watching the movie.”

“We certainly knew that it was a difficult choice to make, but that’s what excited us about it,” co-director Anthony Russo added. “Joe and I, I think, we run at… when something makes you nervous or scared on a creative level it’s usually because there’s something really good there. So, we knew it was a complicated proposition, but it’s something that sounds good or exciting to us. The next step to me, to continue to surprise audiences and surprise ourselves with where these stories can go and what kind of an emotional experience that they can give us, it’s so important to keep pushing forward and keep these movies evolving and treading new ground. And it’s just, we knew that was a very rich choice that would lead us and audiences to new experiences. And I think, seemingly, it’s having that effect.”

