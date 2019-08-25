The Eternals Cast Reveals Who Has the Best Abs

Marvel Studios’ presence at D23 has been nothing to sneeze at, and their part of Friday’s presentation was a show-stopper. The Eternals was a huge priority for the company at the expo, and the cast is already jelling. On the carpet, before all the excitement popped off, the actors spoke to Variety about which one of them had the chance to fill out those new costumes the best.

The ab question might have sailed in from left field but it got a pretty fun interaction from Kumai Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff , Brian Tyree Henry, and Barry Keoghan. Nobody is in that rippled superhero shape yet, but Henry was quick to mention that he had a lot of power. The entire group delighted in messing with Nanjiani who hinted that audiences would get to see the full extent of his physique at a later date.

Fans had expected that The Eternals would end up being the first movie to take place in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. Though an exact time the movie takes place has yet to be revealed, Eternals star Nanjiani admitted at D23 the film takes place “way, way, way back,” well before the events of Captain America: The First Avenger, a movie set during the early 1940s.

Comic-Con brought the first look at a previous piece of concept art, which featured a look at several Celestials roaming the planet. This piece showed off their massive stature as their legs broke through the atmosphere and the rest of their bodies extended far into the cosmos. Eternals became even more concrete this weekend after a first look at the film’s cast and the characters’ costumes. All of the actors seem excited to get this thing going and ready to be shared with fans around the world.

Some of the costumes differ from what you might expect, and some are playing into the era the characters come from. With a property like this, there was bound to be some creative license taken with the costuming. Still, so much intrigue surrounds the film and what it will mean for the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. The cast for this less mainstream group of Marvel characters is stacked and at the Marvel Studios presentation at San Diego Comic-Con Angelina Jolie revealed how excited she is to be a part of it.

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

“I’m so excited to be here,” Jolie said, “I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao and is written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The film stars Angelina Jolie (Thena), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Dong-seok Ma (Gilgamesh), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), and Barry Keoghan.

The Eternals is set to bow November 6, 2020. Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.