‘The Eternals’: Angelina Jolie in Talks to Star

The Eternals is aiming to be one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most interesting projects going into Phase 4, as the introduction of the cosmic group will open up the fictional world in some interesting ways. And if a new report is any indication, a pretty big A-lister could be joining the project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Angelina Jolie is in talks to star in the upcoming Marvel Studios film. It is unclear exactly what role she would be playing, but this would make her the first cast member to officially join the film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jolie is a pretty notable name within the entertainment world, with her filmography including Girl, Interrupted, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Maleficent. This is just the latest example of her being tied to the Marvel world, with rumors circling around in 2015 that she was being eyed to direct Captain Marvel.

The Eternals were created by Jack Kirby in 1976 after he returned to Marvel Comics following a stint with DC Comics. While at DC Comics, Kirby created the New Gods, but the comics were canceled before Kirby could resolve all of the plots he had in place. The Eternals was thematically very similar to the New Gods but also failed to find its audience and was canceled before Kirby could finish his story. While the group might not be as well-known amongst casual Marvel Comics fans, those tied to the MCU have argued that that’s exactly why they’re perfect for the film world.

“You’re reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in an interview last year. “So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a way as we can.”

The Eternals will be directed by Chloe Zhao, with production expected to begin later this year. The Hollywood Reporter claims that part of the film will revolve around the relationship between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.

What do you think of Jolie possibly starring in The Eternals? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.