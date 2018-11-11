‘The Gifted’ Star Teases a Game-Changing Sequence

The next episode of The Gifted is going to be a game-changer according to one of the stars of FOX and Marvel’s X-Men TV series.

Skyler Samuels plays the Frost Sisters on The Gifted and, speaking to TV Line, she says this Tuesday’s episode, “no Mercy,” sees the Inner Circle finally beginning to put their plan into motion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a sequence — and you’ll know when it happens — that is the most badass two minutes,” Samuels said. “We finally see everybody out of the confines of headquarters and in the real world, all working together and just kicking ass….Your mind is just sort of blown, like, ‘Oh s–t, the Inner Circle means business!’ It’s a game changer.”

Last week’s episode was already something a game changer for the Frost Sisters with the reveal that they are in fact clones and that there were originally five of them instead of just the remaining three.

“Like with Emma’s [Dumont, who plays Polaris] sort of nod to dad, we definitely have a nod to mom for the Frost Sisters,” Samuels said during an interview with ComicBook.com. “It’s unspoken but very evident. In episode six of season two, we open in the flashback of the little Frosts – I call them the snowflakes, the little Frosts, the little snowflakes – and we meet them when they’re young and we realize they didn’t necessarily start out as three and we get a sense of sort of their bizarre upbringing, what it was sort of like to be them and how they got to where they are now.”

“I think it definitely sheds light on why they’re so deranged and a little bit ruthless, but I think it also really sort of drives home their hunger for a maternal figure, which is why Reeva is so important to them,” Samuels says. “I think she fills the role of the mom they didn’t get to have. But I also think for Esme, personally, we start to see throughout this season that she sort of has these like maternal cravings, especially watching Polaris with the baby. I think she starts to realize that that’s something that she missed and something she wants more of, and she sort of dedicates her lack of mom to her relationship to Polaris’ baby.”

That connection between Polaris and her father is only going to be deepened with Lorna about to don her comics-accurate headgear for the first time.

Are you excited about the next episode of The Gifted? Let us know in the comments!

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX