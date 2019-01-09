‘The Gifted’ Recap With Spoilers: “meMento”

In a flashback in New Orleans, Andreas Von Strucker picks up the music box that was recently passed along to the Strucker family. It has been restored and modified. The person who did the job wants to buy it. Andreas refuses. The man promises to keep the modification a secret, but Andreas kills him anyway.

After rescuing Thunderbird, the Mutant Underground is weak but some of them are eager to attack the Inner Circle. They discuss reaching out for help.

Andy tells Polaris that Reeva’s found some new recruits and has them down in training room. They’re former mutant prisoners. Reeva wants them to train, but they don’t think they need it. She shows them otherwise by using her own powers.

Polaris recognizes the new recruits as a team that attacked a cruise ship and killed 1000 people. She challenges Reeva over it, but Reeva insists this is what it takes to build a nation. Reeva says their job is to destroy and Polaris’ is to build from the ashes.

Turner is at Ryan’s show. He tells Ryan that the Mutant Underground members who were supposed to be dead are still alive and active. Ryan tells Jace that he can’t afford to get sidetracked by personal vendettas.

Lauren lays in bed listening to the family music box. SHe dreams of Fenris. She begins mirroring Andrea’s actions in her sleep, manifesting her powers in new ways. In her dream, Andrea is shot and dies and Andreas’ arms. Reed and Caitlin wake her. She tells them the dream wasn’t about Andy but doesn’t mention Fenris.

Jace returns to the Purifiers chapter HQ. He asks Ted to go with him on a mission.

Caitlin tends to Thunderbird, who is still unconscious after Jace shot him several times with a shotgun. Caitlin tries to comfort Blink by sharing a story about how Reed was almost killed by a car bomb while prosecuting and organized crime case.

Marcos is still out trying to find help for the underground when his car is forcibly pulled over by Polaris. Polaris tells Marcos that Reeva is planning something terrible. She tells Eclipse about the team she’s assembling. She says this crosses a line for her. She says she needs to stop Reeva but she can’t do it on her own.

Eclipse returns and tells Blink about what Polaris told him. He suggests going to the Morlocks for information about the Inner Circle.

Reed talks to Caitlin about Lauren and her obsession with the music box, the way her attitude and powers are changing. He tells her the song on the music box is called “The Erlking,” which is about an evil force that steals children and the parents who ignore it.

Jace and Ted go to a children’s home to find and interrogate two young mutants there.

Eclipse and Blink head to the Morlock Tunnels. Erg meets them with some other Morlocks.

At Inner Circle headquarters, Polaris mingles with the new recruits. One of them, Max, tells Polaris that her father was his hero. She tries to get information about their mission, but Max says he doesn’t’ ask any questions as long as he’s getting paid.

Lauren tests out her new abilities, which allow her to use her shields like a buzzsaw and cut through objects. Caitlin tells Lauren that Reed is concerned about her. The police arrive outside the apartment complex.

There’s a banging at the door. Reed answers while Caitlin and Lauren hide. Two officers force their way in despite not having a warrant. Caitlin walks out and pretends to be annoyed that the officers are wasting their time here instead of going outside to find the mutants. Lauren uses her powers to cut through a lamppost outside. The cops leave to investigate.

Eclipse reconnects with the woman he helped join up with the Morlocks. He touches the M scar on her face and it glows. They almost kiss, but he backs off at the last moment. She knows it’s about Polaris. He tells Eclipse that it takes strength to forgive someone.

Blink talks to Erg and asks for his help. He says his first priority is protecting the Morlocks.

Jace talks to one of the mutant kids. The kid compares the Purifiers to the KKK. There is a shot and Jace goes into the other room to find that Ted has shot and killed the other boy. Jace questions Ted about what happened. Ted tries to justify it, but Jace is not happy. Ted says he’s going to be a cop in prison.

When the police come to investigate, they take Ted. Jace lies to cover for Ted, says that Ted was standing his ground.

Reed and Caitlin argue about letting Lauren use her powers like that.

Polaris meets with Eclipse again. Polaris says this situation is her fault. Marcos says he just wants her to be safe. They both admit they haven’t given up and they kiss. The aurora envelops them.

Jace watches Ryan report on the incident with Ted. He gets a phone call from Paula, his wife. She tells him that Grace, their daughter, would be proud of him for saving those kids, but he knows that’s not what happened.

Thunderbird finally regains consciousness. Blink brings him some soup. Thunderbird says that while he was captured he just kept thinking about Blink and what he said about her and Erg. He says he’s scared of losing her like he lost Pulse and Dreamer. Vange calls Thunderbird and says she’s gathering the regional leaders of the Mutant Underground for a meeting. She admits he was right, that the Underground is collapsing, and that they can’t let that happen. She tells him to gather his people and be ready.

Lauren examines the music box. She discovers a secret compartment. There’s a piece of paper inside with a note written by Andreas. He’s left behind a lock of his hair entwined with a lock of Andrea’s.

Lauren visits their landlord. She notes that the police only came to her family’s apartment. She threatens him, saying that if he ever comes after her family again there will be consequences.

Polaris and Eclipse are investigating a place that Erg tipped them off about. Two cars pull up. Reeva and Ryan get out, bicker for a moment, then trade files.