‘The Gifted’: SPOILER Dies in “calaMity”

One of the mutants on The Gifted falls in tonight’s episode, “calaMity.”

SPOILERS for The Gifted Season 2, Episode 14, “calaMity,” follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There may be two deaths in this episode, one confirmed and the other not, so let’s start with the known death.

In the previous episode, “hoMe,” Polaris did some snooping about the Inner Circle headquarters. She used her magnetic powers to hack into the Inner Circle security camera feed using Sage’s login. Watching the feeds, she was able to figure out where the mutant hitman Max went off to whenever he left the building.

Polaris passed that information to Eclipse, who hid in Max’s car until he came out of a liquor store. Eclipse tried to interrogate Max, but Max fought back. They were both injured in the struggle, and Max died when the car exploded.

In this episode, news of Max’s death puts everyone in the Inner Circle on edge. Reeva has the Frost Sisters investigate. It takes some time, but they find the spy.

Or at least they think they do. Searching through the computer logins, they discover that Sage viewed the security feeds of Max’s comings and goings. In reality, this was Polaris, but the computer trail points to Sage. Sage protests, but the Frosts can’t read her computer-like mind to find out the truth. Reeva uses her powers to kill Sage.

This is a kind of twist on Sage’s character arc in the Marvel Comics universe. In Sage’s earliest appearances, she was the assistant to Sebastian Shaw, Black King of the Hellfire Club. It is later revealed that Sage is one of the first mutants discovered by Professor X and that she’s been spying on the Hellfire Club for him the entire time. When she can no longer serve in that capacity, she leaves the Hellfire Club behind and joins the X-Men. The Gifted puts a twist on this by making Sage the suspected spy, even though that’s not her true role in this universe.

The other possible death takes place after the Purifiers attack the Morlock tunnels. The Mutant Underground arrives to help out, but there are many casualties. Blink uses her portals to evacuate as many Morlocks as possible. The Purifiers shoot Blink several times while she’s holding open the last portal.

The episode doesn’t show Blink after she collapses and the portal closes. She may be dead, or she may now be the prisoner of the Purifiers.

What do you think of these deaths in The Gifted? Let us know in the comments.

The Gifted airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.