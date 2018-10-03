‘The Gifted’ Recap With Spoilers: “unMoored”

The episode opens with a flashback to Thunderbird participating in some kind of fight club. Vange finds him, reveals she’s worked with the X-Men and offers him something more. She knows Thunderbird was kicked out of the Marines after 7/15. She understands. She was a promising lawyer until her boss found out she was a mutant. The X-Men want Thunderbird to run the Atlanta cell of the Mutant Underground.

In the present day, Thunderbird walks in on Eclipse using his powers to forge a trinket for his child. They discuss whether it’s better or worse for Eclipse to give up hope on ever finding Lorna and his kid. Thunderbird says he may know someone who can help.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reevan tells the Frost Sisters that the blackout in DC caused by Polaris’ labor has gotten them some unwanted attention. Reeva has called in some favors to cover up the blackout as the result of a lightning strike. But Reeva still wants all of the witnesses killed. Esme is reluctant and her sisters accuse her of going soft from spending too much time with the Mutant Underground. In the end, she agrees to go through with Reeva’s request.

Blink and Lauren tell Christina that they think they’ve found her sister, Jasmine, in Alexandria. Christina wants to go with them, but Blink and Lauren say its too dangerous.

Lauren has another shared dream with Andy. She tells Andy he needs to come back, but the dream goes much the same way as the previous one. Andy wakes up after Lauren falls off the rooftop in the dream.

Jace Turner arrives home. He and his wife trade notes on their day and settle in for takeout. He’s working in private security now, but the blackout in DC attracted his attention and gave him a feeling like the ones he used to get working at Sentinel Services. His wife begs him not to go down that road again.

Thunderbird is thinking about what happened to the Atlanta station when Blink wakes up beside him. He tells Blink that he and Vange have a complicated relationship. Vange took extreme measures to help Thunderbird detox and get clean after that meeting in the bar.

The Frost Sisters lead the cleanup mission at the warehouse where Lorna’s labor took place. They use their powers to have the manager walk in front of a moving truck.

Caitlin is going to Philadelphia with Thunderbird and Eclipse to talk to Vange in the hopes that she can help them find Andy. Reed tries to talk her out of it. This leads to a big fight, with Reed accusing Caitlin of being like a ghost since Andy left while Caitlin accuses Reed of being obsessed with his work and unwilling to fight for their family. Caitlin leaves.

Reeva runs a training session with Andy in the Inner Circle’s training room. She has him sprint into walls, each one stronger than last, destroying them as he goes. He gets through the first two but fails at the third. Reevan tells Sage to get Fade, that she has an assignment for him.

Vange is upset that Thunderbird came to her in her office, but perks up when they mention the Inner Circle. She’s surprised that they managed to get any info on the group without getting someone killed.

Reeva has a talk with Andy. She tells him about a run-in with the Purifiers where her failure to use her powers cost someone their life.

Reed goes through his father’s notes on him and the experiment he ran on him that subdued his powers. Lauren walks in on him and they reminisce over some old photos of the family instead.

Polaris is watching over her baby when Andy walks in to talk to her. He says he feels like he should be with Lauren. Polaris warns him that he can’t let Reeva think he’s not completely committed to the cause.

Andy buys a burner phone calls the clinic that his family is at. He asks for Lauren, but they put Reed on the line. Reed asks who’s on the line, but Andy hangs up and destroys the phone. Fade was invisible and watching nearby.

Jace goes to a bar to meet with an old Sentinel Services contact and ask about the blackout. The contact believes the report about the lightning strike, but Jace doesn’t. He warns Jace off from what he thinks of as a conspiracy theory. Jace goes home and throws away his files on the Mutant Underground.

Vange’s associate traces some of the Inner Circle’s purchases and finds out about Reeva. She realizes Reeva is preparing the Inner Circle for war. Thunderbird wants Vange to help take the Inner Circle down, but Vange doesn’t think they have the power and resources to do it, especially after Thunderbird’s failure in Atlanta. She tells them to leave.

Andy goes for another training session. This time he almost gets through, but the thought of Lauren dying in the dream stops him. The Frosts read his mind and realize that Lauren is Andy’s block.

Thunderbird goes back to speak to Vange privately. Vange is convinced they can’t win. He tells her they need something to believe in. Vange tells Thunderbird about a mutant separatist named Erg who lives in the underground tunnels who might be able to help but warns him that fighting the Inner Circle is a lost cause.

Reeva and the Frost Sisters debate what they should do about Reeva. Reeva says she will talk to him and assess the situation. If he’s a problem, Reeva plans to solve it.

Reeva talks to angry, saying its fine to have doubts but not to lie about them. Andy says there’s nothing at first. Reeva prepares to use her power but then admits that he made a call to Lauren. He tells Reeva about the dreams. Reeva tells him to use the dreams to push forward.

Christina is reunited with her sister. Reed tries to talk to Lauren. She says that she wants Andy to come home, but she can’t stop thinking about the 15 people they killed in Atlanta. Lauren leaves and Reed’s power triggers in his arm again. He touches a wall and burns through it.

Thunderbird returns home and tells Blink about the trip. Blink can tell something is bothering Thunderbird, but he tells her that everything is fine.

Eclipse finds Caitlin on the roof. He brings the champagne bottle he had bought for his child’s birth and together he toasts to the baby with Caitlin. Eclipse is worried about the coming war and what it would mean to be on the opposite side from Lorna. Caitlin tells him not to give into despair.

Thunderbird gets out of bed while Blink is sleeping and goes outside to punch a truck, working off anger as he thinks about Pulse, Dreamer, and the others he’s lost.

Andy finds success in the training room.

Reed and Lauren drive home in the night.

Eclipse drinks as it starts to rain and he thinks of Lorna. He sends a bright green light out over their apartment complex.

Lorna sees it from the Inner Circle hideout’s window. She tries to show it to Dawn, but the baby won’t wake up and is burning up from a fever.