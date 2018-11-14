‘The Gifted’ Recap With Spoilers: “no Mercy”

The episode opens in Chicago eight years ago. Reeva is attending a gathering at a community center discussing housing discrimination against mutants. She’s worried that the groups door-to-door canvassing may only make humans more afraid of them. Outside, she talks to the group’s leader, Benny, and they argue with Reeva pointing out how the mutants were supposed to work with the humans in the community. Three guys show up and start vandalizing the building. They fight and Benny starts using her mutant powers on one of the men, but she’s stabbed by another.

In the present day, the Inner Circle is going over their plan for a heist at Creed Financial. Rebecca is a little worried that the vault in Creed Financial is going to be different and too difficult for her to handle compared to the one they’ve used in training. Andy shows confidence in her. They kiss. Reeva tells Sage to make sure everything is ready for tonight, because she can’t be late for dinner.

At the Mutant Underground’s apartments, Reed is still struggling with his powers. They go off and Lauren uses her powers to stop him from doing more damage to the room. Reed wants to go to a hospital, but Caitlin tells him that’s a bad idea. He’s still worried that he’s making them unsafe. Caitlin decides they should move him somewhere safer.

Caitlin talks to Thunderbird, Blink, and Eclipse about Reed. Blink suggests bringing Reed to the Morlocks, but Caitlin says that’s not an option. Caitlin suggests bringing Reed back to the clinic. It has been abandoned since the Purifier raid and it is unlikely that it is still being watched.

Jace is on the phone with his wife’s divorce lawyer begging for two minutes to talk to her. The lawyer refuses. After he hangs up, Jace is told that a high-ranking member of the Purifiers wants to meet him, but Jace has to be tested first.

Reeva meets with someone over dinner. He works for a bank, and she makes sure that this meeting is secret. Apparently, he’s been seeing Reeva for a while and she’s the first person he’s seen since he lost his wife. They leave the restaurant together and go out to her car where the Frost Sisters are waiting. Reeva says she’s sorry.

The man, Quinn, is brought to Inner Circle headquarters where Reeva tries to convince him to turn off the mutant detection system at Creed Financial. Quinn agrees to help as long as Reeva doesn’t hurt his children. He asks if all of it was a lie. Reeva says she wishes it was.

Polaris tells Esme that they need to change the plans for the bank job. She wants Esme to watch Dawn and to take care of her if anything happens to Lorna.

The mutants reinforce an ambulance to be able to transport Reed. Thunderbird leaves to gather some scrap metal for the clinic. Eclipse asks Blink what her fixation on the Morlocks is all about. Blink thinks with the Mutant Underground in the shape that it is in that they could use some new allies.

A Purifier leads Jace to an abandoned barbershop. He meets Benedict Ryan, a television pundit and apparently a member of the Purifiers. Ryan says he has a plan, and he wants Jace to be the face of their movement.

Reed looks at a family photo and accidentally breaks the frame when his powers flare up. Reed tells Lauren he doesn’t want her to ride with him in the ambulance. Lauren says she can protect him.

Reeva gives Quinn instructions on what to do to shut down the mutant detection system. He tries to talk her out of it, but she isn’t interested.

Rebecca is still nervous about the mission, but Andy continues to be supportive. The Inner Circle team gathers and heads to Creed Financial.

Quinn goes inside. He uses the drive Reeva gave him to shut down the mutant detection system. The Frosts use their powers to pacify the guards outside the building. Lorna and Reeva use their powers to deal with the guards inside the building.

Ryan wants Turner to go on his show and tell his story. Turner is reluctant to throw the people at Sentinel Services under the bus. Ryan pushes him, but Jace still refuses.

The Inner Circle gathers up the Creed Financial employees into a room. One of the employees boasts of how they have an adamantium vault that is unbreakable. Reeva orders the employee to reveal how Creed has persecuted mutants to the world. Phoebe and Sophie use their powers to force him to obey.

Rebecca wants to kill all of the Creed employees. Polaris tells her to stick to the plan. Polaris uses her powers to get them into the elevator and head down.

Eclipse can tell something is wrong with Thunderbird. John tells him about the mutant patient that died at the clinic the last time they were there. After Shatter died, Thunderbird is convinced the Mutant Underground is dying. Every cell he’s spoken to recently want to join the Inner Circle in a mutant uprising. Eclipse brings up Blink and her possible loyalty to the Morlocks. Eclipse encourages him just to ask her about it. Just then Blink arrives with Reed and Lauren.

Polaris, Andy, and Rebecca arrive at the vault. Rebecca tries to use her powers to turn the vault inside out. She struggles. Andy tells her to tap into her anger from the hospital and use it. She succeeds.

The lead Purifier argues with Jace over Ryan’s show. He says the Purifiers are all that Jace has left, that Ryan’s show is an opportunity to show his wife what he’s really about.

Reeva has Quinn let her into an elevator. She wants to get into the accounts. The Frosts finish the video and put the Creed employees to sleep. Sage and Esme watch as the balance is transferred from Creed.

Caitlin and Reed think they’ve found a lab assistant that worked with Reed’s father. They worry about what Reed’s powers are going to do to them. Lauren is worried that she and Andy may turn into a new Fenris. Reed wakes up and it seems like his powers have gone dormant for now.

Thunderbird asks Blink about Erg and the Morlocks. Blink reveals that she helped steal food for the Morlocks and passed on information to Erg. She says that working with the Morlocks is the only way she could come up with to help Thunderbird when he wasn’t willing to take it.

Lauren and Caitlin tell Reed about the researcher they found. Caitlin takes Reed’s hands and he agrees to go along with their idea.

Jace decides to go on Ryan’s show. Ryan receives news of the attack on Creed Financial.

The Creed employee who gave the speech tells Reeva that they should all be wiped off the face of the planet. The Inner Circle locks the employees in a room and leaves, but Rebecca refuses. She uses her powers to turn all of the employees inside out. The Inner Circle is mortified, but Rebecca just smiles.