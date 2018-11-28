‘The Gifted’ Recap With Spoilers: “the dreaM”

The episode opens with a flashback to Marcos alone with Lorna while Lorna was still pregnant. Marcos tries to talk to the baby. Lorna remarks that Marcos is already a better father than her own father was. Marcos says Lorna never talks about her father. Lorna says her father died when she was just one-year-old, but Marcos says she knows he’s talking about her biological father. They promise that they’ll never be like their parents.

In the present day, the Hellfire Club are making their getaway from Creed Financial. Polaris and Rebecca argue about Rebecca’s decision to kill all those people. Lorna says that Rebecca doesn’t belong with the Hellfire Club. Rebecca realizes that Polaris is right and uses her powers to flee the vehicle.

Meanwhile, The Struckers are making the trip to see Reed’s father’s old research assistant for help with Reed’s powers.

The Inner Circle’s attack as caused an anti-mutant panic in the streets and on the media. The Mutant Underground argues about what to do. Thunderbird decides that they have to respond or else the Mutant Underground will lose any faith that its members still have. He and Blink leave to track the Inner Circle down.

The Strucks arrive at the facility where Dr. Garber works. Reed asks to see her, but the security guard stops her, but Garber walks into the lobby and recognizes Reed. He asks for her help.

Garber explains that her lab helps people whose mutant “powers” actually effects them more like disabilities. The device they’re working on acts like insulin. The X-gene is still active but controlling. Garber thinks using Lauren’s genes will allow them to figure out what went wrong with Reed’s treatment and correct it.

Sage is trying to find Rebecca using surveillance tech. Reeva and two of the Frost Sisters are out searching in the flesh.

Anti-mutant riots are breaking out in the streets. Thunderbird uses his tracking abilities to try to figure out what’s happened. He gets a lead on Rebecca and follows it.

Polaris and Esme can see the destruction from the windows of Inner Circle’s headquarters. Lorna isn’t confident that Dawn is safe there any longer.

Polaris thinks back to when she was a teenager using her powers to blow off steam by pulling nails out of a fence and hurling them into a nearby tree. Her aunt finds her and tells her to stop before someone notices her. Lorna is having a hard enough time fitting in at school even without the other kids knowing that she’s a mutant. Her aunt takes her home.

Returning home, Lorna finds a gift box on the porch. Inside is a note that reads “To Lorna, My North Star.” She hides the gift from her aunt and then angrily tears up the note.

In another flashback, Marcos asks if Lorna ever met her real father. She shows him the present he left her on her 13th birthday: a red, metal disc. She remembers how hard it was growing up and seeing the news talk about what a monster he and his Brotherhood were.

Back in the present, Esme finds Polaris and admits she’s right about Dawn not being safe. She’s learned that the smoke they saw from the city was coming from a mutant foster care facility that humans set on fire. Esme says she may have found a school for Dawn hidden in the Swiss Alps. Lorna isn’t thrilled with the idea, but Esme tells her to think about it.

Garber tries to treat Reed. He asks if it will hurt like it did when he was a kid. She says it won’t be a severe, but it won’t be comfortable. He begins to react. His powers flare up and his blood pressure climbs until the treatment kicks in, subduing his powers and lowers his blood pressure.

Meanwhile, Lauren is having her genetic rundown done by Garber’s medical assistant, Noah. Noah says Garber saved his life. HIs X-gene cause harmonic vibrations that tear apart everything around him. The treatment she gave him allows him to live a normal life. He offers to show Lauren around the school where the facility is located while Garber works on Reed.

Thunderbird and Blink are tracking Rebecca when Blink suddenly feels a strange feeling in the energy she uses to make her powers. It’s a side effect of Rebecca using her powers. They find the victim covered in trash in the alley.

In another flashback, Lorna’s a little older and sitting at a bar. A guy in the bar asks her about her mutant father. He asks to see her do a trick with his powers. She tells him to point out his car. She uses her powers to lift the car and then brings it crashing down.

Her aunt bails her out of jail. Polaris asks how she got out of that cell. The police officer claimed he got a call from a “substitute teacher.” Her aunt refuses to answer her questions.

Eclipse is struggling to get the support of the other mutant underground cells. There’s a knock at the door. He yells for whoever it is to go away. The lights flight and the door unlocks itself. Lorna opens the door with Dawn in her arms.

Garber has the Struckers for dinner. Garber and Reed talk about Reed’s father. Reed presents his father, but Garber tries to make him understand how hard it would be to talk about being related to Fenris. Garber says the Fenris X-gene is unique in ways they don’t understand. She shows them a music box that belonged to Andrea von Strucker that Reed’s father gave her to preserve without having to keep it close to him.

Lorna tells Marcos about the school in Switzerland. They argue. Eclipse reminds Lorna of their promise to not be like their fathers. Lorna says she’d rather have Dawn grow up hating her than not grow up at all.

In another flashback, Lorna and Marcos discuss whether they want the child to be a boy or a girl. Marcos says he was a daughter and tells a story of when he was on the street and saw a father and daughter dance together.

In the present, Marcos holds Dawn until Polaris says its time to say goodbye. As Polaris reaches for Dawn, an aurora effect manifests around them. She takes the baby and leaves.

In the morning, Reed reports that he’s feeling better. Garber says Lauren’s X-gene is similar to Reed’s and that they can use that information to concoct a new serum and end Reed’s powers flare-ups permanently. She says that if Reed doesn’t get the treatment he will die.

Noah show Lauren around campus. He tries to show a normal life. They play frisbee on the grass.

Thunderbird and Blink find Rebecca. They ask Rebecca for information. She says the Inner Circle was looking for information on something called Regimen and then escapes.

Polaris brings Dawn to her aunt. Lorna admits that she thought her aunt was hiding her from his father. Now she realizes that her aunt was hiding her for her father. She hated her father for hiding and took it out on her aunt. She apologizes. Her aunt agrees to take Dawn. Polaris gives her aunt the metal rattle that Marcos made. Before she leaves, Polaris says to tell Dawn she’ll come back from her one day and that she’s special.

Thunderbird does some research and finds that Regimen is a tech company located in DC. Blink isn’t impressed. She thinks they’re picking a fight they can’t win.

Lauren returns for more work in the lab. Noah says that the work they’re doing could lead to a way to suppress all X-genes. Garber’s brother is Matthew Risman, the founder of the Purifiers. Noah says Garber hated Matthew for the way he felt about mutants. Noah tells Lauren that she’s going to transform the world. As Noah pricks Lauren with a syringe, Andy feels it.

Fade finds Rebecca and gets his hand around her throat before she can act.

Eclipse receives a message with a photo of Dawn. It says “She is loved.”

Polaris takes the metal disc her father left her and shapes it into a headpiece resembling Magneto’s helmet. She looks at herself in the mirror wearing the headpiece.