‘The Gifted’ Season 2 Finale to Be a “Tide of Tragedy”

Things are getting dark for the Mutant Underground in The Gifted‘s second season finale.

FOX will air the episode, titled “oMens,” this Tuesday. The Gifted‘s cast tells TVLine that blood, tears, and tragedy await.

Here’s the report:

“In addition to there ‘100-percent being tears’ (as Emma Dumont put it), there will also be ‘blood,’ Jamie Chung told me at TCA — at which point Blair Redford jumped in to declare, ‘A tide of tragedy is headed your way!’ Johnny’s portrayer added, ‘It’s not one of those finales that leaves you not knowing what’s currently happening. Our show ends nicely, leaving it open to a lot of new and interesting possibilities.’ (Determined to one-up her leading man, Chung said, ‘We tie up all the story plots into a nice little bow… and then we rip it out of their hearts!’) Also talking up the on-the-bubble drama’s season ender (airing Feb. 26), Amy Acker added ‘good explosions’, ‘gunfire’ and ‘lots of powers’ to the mix, saying with a grin that Caitlin, as seen this week, ‘is embracing her badass-ness.’”

The blood has already begun to spill. This season saw the show’s reenactment of the iconic X-Men story “Mutant Massacre.” That event involved a Purifier raid of the Morlock’s sewer home and the death of Blink. The season finale will see Thunderbird, still grieving Blink’s death, don his “warrior look,” a nod to Thunderbird’s costume from the comics.

As the show heads into its season finale, Reeva Payge prepares to launch the Inner Circle’s attack on Sentinel Services. Polaris and Andy Strucker left the group to rejoin the Mutant Underground. Meanwhile, Jace Turner questions his allegiance to the Purifiers and their mission, unaware that the group’s leader, Benedict Ryan, is Reeva’s pawn.

Here’s the synopsis for “oMens”:

“Reeva prepares to carry out her plan for the Inner Circle, but not everyone is on the same page. Reed struggles to manage his powers and the family realizes that without enough of the serum, it’s only a matter of time before he completely loses control. Frustrated and egged on by Benedict Ryan, Jace and the Purifiers are on the attack, but for Jace, things aren’t as black and white as they once were in the all-new ‘oMens’ season finale episode of The Gifted.”

The Gifted airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.