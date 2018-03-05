Unused Oscar Song Featured Marvel And DC Superheroes Singing “Why Not Me?”

The Lonely Island has debuted their unused song for Sunday’s 90th Oscars ceremony, which would have seen superheroes Thor and Wonder Woman harmonizing about their lack of recognition.

“We were asked to write a song for this year’s Academy Awards… Unfortunately, it wasn’t chosen because it was ‘financially and logistically impossible,’” reads the video description.

“So for fun we thought we’d share the rough storyboards of what would have been a fully shot, star-studded music video of exorbitant cost.”

The group, comprised of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, notes all vocals and visuals are placeholders, instructing viewers to “use your imagination and enjoy.”

On Twitter, the trio called the song “overly ambitious” and “expensive and a logistical nightmare.”

The rough demo has Chris Hemsworth‘s Thor and Gal Gadot‘s Wonder Woman asking, “why not me?”

Also making appearances are the “four Chrises”: Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord) and Chris Evans (Captain America), and Pennywise the Clown of IT, who laments that “horror movies always get the shaft.”

X-Men franchise star Michael Fassbender, who plays mutant freedom fighter Magneto, sings about the critical and commercial bomb that was The Snowman, while Aquaman (Jason Momoa) croons about Best Picture winner The Shape of Water.

“In The Shape of Water I heard that a lady boned a fishman,” sings the prince of Atlantis, “but if you’re gonna bone a fishman, why not bone a fish like this man?”

Aquaman’s ode gives way to a dramatic solo by Dominic Toretto of the Fast and the Furious franchise (played by Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Vin Diesel), who asks, “If popcorn movies are bad, how come popcorn’s so delicious?”

“I am Grooooot,” sings Baby Groot, and the stars of Star Wars: The Last Jedi — Daisy Ridley (Rey), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) — come together to ask, “why not us?”

The 90th Academy Awards aired last night on ABC, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Avengers: Infinity War stars Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) were among the ceremony’s award presenters, as were Spider-Man: Homecoming star Zendaya and Black Panther star and Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o.