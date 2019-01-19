‘The Punisher’ EPs Have A Whole Story In Mind For Season 3

Netflix and Marvel’s The Punisher just got its second season, but it very well could also be its last, though the team already has a story in mind for season 3.

Marvel fans expect a cancellation of The Punisher to occur sooner rather than later going by how Netflix cancelled all of the shows not in production already, including Daredevil. In a new interview, executive producer Steve Lightfoot and head of Marvel TV Jeph Loeb explained that they would love a third season, and there’s already a story in mind for it.

“We would love that, and nothing would make us happier than to work with those talented writers and crew,” Loeb told EW. “As I have repeatedly said, it is not our decision. We are ready to go and would love to do so. It is Netflix‘s call to make.”

The reported reasoning for the cancellations is due to Disney and Netflix coming to an impasse on how the shows should be handled. Despite some writers rooms and plans already moving forward for additional seasons, Netflix pulled the plug on Daredevil, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

“I’d rather not get into the specifics, other than we were and continue to be extremely disappointed by the decision that the network made,” Loeb said. “But when you’re in the game, that’s all you can do. Everyone has a favorite television show that has been canceled on every single network, and we just happen to be at that place right now.”

If the third season did happen, Loeb and Lightfoot are ready.

“We have a whole story in mind that would be awesome, but again, the guns are locked and loaded, but Netflix has the finger on the trigger,” Loeb said.

“We were finished before any of this started happening,” Lightfoot said. “I left [season 2] on that final shot that was just meant to [make people go], “Wow, I can’t wait to see season 3.” That was it. That was what I want them to take away, and it’s like any show — if you’ve been in this business long enough, we’ve all worked on shows that got canceled that you wish hadn’t. I just hope we made a great show.… My philosophy is always make every season like it could be your last. Don’t save anything for next season, even if that means you’ve painted yourself into a corner. But make every season the best it can be, and hopefully it speaks for itself.”

The Punisher season 2 is now available on Netflix.