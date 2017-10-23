‘The Punisher’ Star Teases Big Twists And Surprise Villains

Marvel’s The Punisher is coming to Netflix this fall, but aside from the piles of bad guy corpses we expect Frank Castle to leave in his wake, we don’t actually know who or what will serve as the major antagonist of the series.

The Marvel Netflix shows have made a habit of springing surprise villains on viewers, and based on the teases dropped by Punisher star Jon Bernthal, we expect this latest series to do the same.

Bernthal was asked in a recent interview with EW whether The Punisher will have a major villain or cabal of conspirators or if it would be more about Frank Castle’s internal struggles.

“All of the above,” Bernthal replied. “He’s up against all of it. During this show, nobody is who they appear to be… This season is much darker as it goes, it gets darker and darker and more visceral.”

That leaves room for Frank to have to deal with a lot of twists and betrayals, especially when it comes to uncovering new reveals about his own tragic origin. Daredevil Season Two already showed that Frank can’t even trust his own brothers-in-arms from his military days, and apparently there’s more hard lessons about people’s true nature that he has yet to learn. As Bernthal further explained:

“The show takes you on this journey of Frank becoming more and more human again and then shutting off and shutting off and going back to what works for him, and the place where he kind of belongs, and I think that’s a place of solitude and of darkness and destruction. It’s going to get into as dark and as brutal a place as you’ve ever seen in the Marvel world, I can promise you that.”

The Punisher scene of Daredevil Season Two took the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an insanely brutal place that few thought it would ever go, so naturally there’s a lot of weight being giving to the notion that the full Punisher solo series will be even bloodier. We can’t wait!

Marvel’s The Punisher will be streaming on Netflix this fall on a date TBA.

