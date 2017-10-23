New ‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Photos Released

Frank Castle’s full transformation into the Punisher is in on display in new photos released today by Marvel and Netflix.

The photos from Marvel’s The Punisher don’t just tease the transformation of Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal), but also show Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) making the jump to the new show from Marvel’s Daredevil, Billy Russo (Ben Barnes), known in the comics as the villain Jigsaw, Micro (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Castle’s ally from the Marines, and Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah), a Homeland Security officer tasked with dealing with the Punisher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photos in the attached gallery.

Marvel and Netflix earlier today released a new teaser and key art suggesting the Punisher will uncover a vast conspiracy in his new series. Those who watched the second season of Marvel’s Daredevil, where Jon Bernthal debuted as Frank Castle, will know that a government operation intent on bringing down the drug lord known as Blacksmith cost Frank Castle his family. Castle later discovered that Blacksmith was his commanding officer from the Marine Corps. It should be no surprise then that Frank may have developed a healthy distrust of the government and the military.

The Punisher is said to have a military component, and that component seems to be tied to the Punisher’s new mission. We also know that the series will give us a glimpse at Castle’s time in the military in the form of a flashback sequence.

Marvel and Netflix released a previous teaser that introduced much of the show’s supporting cast but only left a cryptic hint about the premiere date. The Punisher Twitter account also tweeted out a series of 13 messages in Morse code, one again emphasizing Castle’s military history, that appears to be the titles of the 13 episodes in the show’s first season.

Though not confirmed, there have been some hints that Frank Castle may not be the only major Marvel character to appear in The Punisher. Whether this rumor could be a reference to one of the Defenders or perhaps a fan-favorite newcomer like Moon Knight is unclear, though it is worth noting that Marc Spector does also have a history in the military.

Marvels The Punisher is expected to premiere on Netflix in the fall.