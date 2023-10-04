Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Official Art Book Is 50% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse The Art of the Movie is cheaper than ever with this Amazon deal.

In his review for ComicBook.com, Kofi Outlaw said Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse "is nothing less than the most ambitious and visually-stunning Spider-Man story ever told onscreen – and it's not even close." That said, the art book for the film is going to be something special. Make some room for it on your coffee table, because it is avaialble here on Amazon for only $20 after a bonus $4.73 coupon brings the total discount to 50% off – an all-time low.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie is a behind-the-scenes look at Sony Pictures Animation's masterpiece. It will incclude "exclusive concept art, sketches, character designs, and storyboards from the visually innovative film, as well as interviews with key creators such as writers/producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who offer insights into their creative process."

Given the changing animation styles and attention to detail in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, this book promises to be a must-have for fans.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is available on digital and Blu-ray now. Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.