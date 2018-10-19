Marvel Makes Major Change to Thor’s Hammer

Thor’s hammer was just imbued with a mighty new power.

SPOILERS for Thor #6 by Jason Aaron and Christian Ward follow.

Thor #6 takes place in the far future of the Marvel Universe. The entire universe is going dead, but King Thor, the Allfather of Asgard, and his granddaughters, the Goddesses of Thunder, restored life on Midgard and repopulated the Earth with humans.

The universe was still contracting in on itself though, so Thor sent Mjolnir to search for answers. The hammer came upon Wolverine, now possessed by the Phoenix Force and called Old Man Phoenix.

Old Man Phoenix is furious that Thor restarted life on Earth instead of letting it die like it was supposed to. He knows there’s something out there much worse than him. That’s when Doom returns to Earth. It seems he’s taken offense to Thor creating a new Garden of Eden over what used to be Latveria. Using the combined might of the Sorcerer Supreme, the Spirit of Vengeance, the Iron Fist, the Starbrand, and his own power, Doom sets about razing the Earth.

Thor convinces Old Man Phoenix to return to Earth and help defend it from Doom, but they find that they can’t stop him even together. That’s when Logan decides to let himself die, and allows the Phoenix to possess Mjolnir.

When Thor lifts the hammer, he becomes the mighty thunderbird, King Phoenix, god of fire.

Thor attacks Doom again and drives him into the heart of the Earth, where King Phoenix and Doom battle for 99 years before Thor emerges victorious, and then dies, leaving no one to protect Earth against its next threat: Loki wielding the power of All-Black the Necrosword.

