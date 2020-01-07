Thor: Love and Thunder – Here’s What Christian Bale Could Look Like as Gorr the God Butcher

Fresh off a holiday break, Marvel Studios instantly dominated the news cycle Monday when reports surfaced suggesting the Burbank-based studio was in active talks with Christian Bale for a role in Thor: Love and Thunder. It has yet to be seen who The Dark Knight alum would be playing in should talks finalize, allowing fans to run amok with their respective theories and fan castings. First, many fans gravitated to Beta Ray Bill, then some — including storied Thor comics writer Jason Aaron — moved to fan cast the actor as corporate baddie Darrio Agger.

Now, there’s a contingent that’d like to see the actor play Gorr the God Butcher, a character co-created by Aaron as part of the writer’s legendary comics run featuring Thor. One fan has since taken the initiative to whip up a quick piece of fan art showing Bale as the Thor villain. You can see the piece of fan art below or by clicking here.

As it stands now, it’d seem that Gorr is the least likely of the options we’ve mentioned already. When we visited the set of Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017, Ragnarok executive producer Brad Winderbaum revealed they used some of the Gorr character design when coming up with Cate Blanchett’s Hela.

“A lot of the design of Hela is a combination of the early Jack Kirby stuff but also…especially his power set, the villain Gorr, who has a very specific power set of being able to manifest an infinite number of weapons,” Winderbaum said.

“We are doing a version of that, not exactly, but a version of that for Hela in our movie,” Winderbaum the producer continued, “because in the books Hela can kind of touch people and they die and sometimes she can do all sorts of different things and we really tried to specify and narrow it into very specific skill sets.”

Thor: Love and Thunder enters theaters November 7, 2021.

