Thor: Love and Thunder Star Tessa Thompson Talks Possible Captain Marvel and Valkyrie Romance

Thor: Love and Thunder will make its big screen debut this evening, and it's pretty interesting to see what Thor and company have been up to. The film will bring back a bunch of characters like the Guardians of the Galaxy, The Mighty Thor/Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Valkyrie has been given a major promotion as King of New Asgard, so she has definitely been busy. But with a film titled Love and Thunder, you'd assume that love would be in the air. During a new interview, Thompson discussed the character's love live as well as a possible romance with Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

"I, you know, the heart wants what it wants. I don't… I can't speak yet to Valkyrie. She hasn't had a ton of time to focus too squarely on her love life since she's been besought with a lot of kingly duties," Thompson told Pink Villa. "But there are a lot of amazing men, women, other-wordly creatures inside of the MCU and certainly in the canon of characters that could enter the MCU. So, I think there's so many fish in the sea. She's single. She's ready to mingle. And I love, both in the comics, Carol and I… Brie Larson is a good friend of mine and I love spending time with her. So, I wouldn't be mad at it, for sure."

With Thor: Love and Thunder's runtime being on the shorter side for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the film will have to cover a lot of ground in a short period of time. Thompson recently revealed that her characters sexuality was a major topic in the upcoming sequel. While speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, Thompson detailed how that impacts the storyline.

"It becomes the only storyline, particularly in a movie like this, where you don't, frankly, have a lot of room for storyline," Thompson told the site. "So there was a lot of conversation in terms of how to treat that with Valkyrie. And I feel really good, personally, about where we got to. I hope that she's a character that fans continue to connect to, that we have a lot of time to explore her, in all of her humanity. But whether or not she finds love in this movie doesn't mean she's not still a fabulous queer character that is open to finding love when it makes sense."

Marvel Studios describes Thor: Love and Thunder as follows: "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

The film is being directed by Taika Waititi and will star Chris Hemsworth as the titular character, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor, Russell Crowe as Zeus, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star Lord, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer, Karen Gillan as Nebula and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. In addition to directing, Waititi will also be reprising his role as Korg. Thor: Love and Thunder hits theaters on July 8th 2022!

What do you think about a possible Valkyrie and Captain Marvel romance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!