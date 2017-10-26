‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Now Tracking For $125 Million Opening Weekend

At this point it almost goes without saying, but Marvel Studios‘ forthcoming film is shaping up to be yet another box office smash.

Thor: Ragnarok has started airing in international markets where it’s already hauled in $12.8 million. So far the film has only been open for less than three days, and is only airing in the United Kingdom, France, Indonesia, Taiwan, and South Korea, according to a report from Variety.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney seems to be pleased with these initial numbers, and analysts expect it to be the highest-grossing opening in the franchise. They said the movie is pacing with Doctor Strange, which hauled in $678 worldwide.

The movie has already made $4.8 million in the UK alone.

Of course a huge chunk of the money will be made when it premieres in stateside markets, where it’s expected to haul in $125 million for its opening weekend.

The international opening continues into this weekend, where it will open in about half of its total markets worldwide. Variety’s report states it will premiere in countries such as Denmark, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand, where director Taika Waititi hails from.

Thor: Ragnarok will be Waititi’s biggest opening to date; the director previously directed indie darlings such as Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows. It’s an impressive big budget debut for Waititi, who will likely work with Marvel Studios again based on the critical and commercial reception to the film.

Early reviews for Thor: Ragnarok call it a hilarious action film, and it’s currently rated Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film unites Avengers Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and introduces new characters like Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum), and the Goddess of Death known as Hela (Cate Blanchett).

All in all, Thor: Ragnarok is off to a rollicking start that will likely continue into the holiday season. With yet another feather in Marvel Studios’ cap, the studio isn’t likely to fall off anytime soon.

Thor: Ragnarok premieres in the United States on November 3.