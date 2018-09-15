New Marvel Fan Theory Explains Why ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Wasn’t Actually a Comedy

Thor: Ragnarok is undoubtedly one of, if not THE most comedic outing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date. It’s hilarious, but the introduction of comedy is a bid odd when you think about the fact that the movie is actually about the complete and utter destruction of an entire planet. This contrast is made especially clear when you consider the terrifying intro scene of Avengers: Infinity War, which takes place just moments after the conclusion of Ragnarok.

What if the events that took place in Ragnarok weren’t actually all that funny, and the humor was nothing more than a facade to cheer up a group of people who had just lost everything they’d ever had? According to one Marvel fan’s theory, that’s exactly what went down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A recent post on the Fan Theories subreddit suggests that the true events of Thor: Ragnarok didn’t happen exactly like we thought they did. Instead, what we saw was Thor telling the Asgardians his version of the story, and he made it much more lighthearted so that everyone wasn’t so distraught over their loss.

As the theory points out, Thor has had it a lot worse than the rest of the Asgardians. Not only did he lose his home, but also his father, his hammer, and his sister. He makes it clear when talking to Rocket in Infinity War that he’s definitely not okay. In order to raise morale, and also make him feel better about what he just went through, Thor twists the story a little bit.

If this is the case, it does make you look at all of the details in the movie just a bit differently. Perhaps Thor wasn’t actually taken down before beating Hulk in their fight, and he was beaten by Hulk outright. This would help build adoration for him amongst the Asgardian people, who have more than a couple of reasons not to trust him.

When you think of the alternate, much darker version of Ragnarok as the actual continuity — and the movie that hit theaters as simply Thor’s retelling of the story — everything lines up a little closer with the tone of Avengers: Infinity War and the rest of the Thor franchise.

However, director Taika Waititi has always had an eye for outrageous comedy, and his take on the story quickly became a fan-favorite entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe that few would actually want to change.

What do you think of this new Thor: Ragnarok theory? Let us know in the comments!