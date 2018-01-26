‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Featured a Hulk Easter Egg From Avengers That Nobody Noticed

It’s surprising that no one really noticed this before. The original scene has become probably the most shared gif of the Marvel films used usually to express extreme frustration (at least that’s how I use it).

The very brief battle between Loki and Hulk in the first Avengers film and part of the gladiator fight sequence in Thor: Ragnarok aren’t just similar… they’re exactly the same. We’re not sure if it was done as an homage or just saving rendering time for the computers. But either way – check out the GIF and enjoy some Hulk smash.

Reusing animation motions is not unheard of, and Disney has been doing it for decades.