Watch Odin Confront Hela in Thor: Ragnarok Deleted Scene

At one point in time, Odin (Anthony Hopkins) met a much more grisly end than what fans saw in Thor: Ragnarok. In the initial set up, Odin was stabbed through the abdomen by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in a New York alleyway. A glimpse of the moment was found in the initial Thor: Ragnarok teaser and now, the deleted scene itself has surfaced online for fans to see. In the video above, the scene in question begins around the 0:35 second mark, although it stops short of seeing the death itself. The video first surfaced on the bonus disc for Marvel’s massive Infinity Saga box set and has since been reshared countless times over online.

According to Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, the powers that be chose to change the New York scenes to Norway because “alleyways aren’t cool.”

“We originally shot some of that stuff on the set of our stuff in New York,” Waititi said. “What we wanted to do was have them go down to Earth and they see Doctor Strange and stuff but it felt too convenient that he was suddenly just down the road in an alley and also everything, up to then, everything was so fast-paced and all over the place. We wanted to go somewhere peaceful and actually chill out with those characters and be with Odin while he imparts this wisdom and stuff and not have to hear stupid yellow cabs honking out the back.”

