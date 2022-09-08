Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.

"No! Not to my knowledge, have they…I do not know, I do not know," Hanks said on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused pocast (via The Direct). "Boy, talk about coin of the realm, you know, it's like holy cow!"

Hanks then went on to applaud Marvel Studios for crafting a type of film franchise that hasn't been seen in 70-some years, saying he's enjoyed whichever superhero tale he's happened to catch in theaters.

"Look, I haven't seen them all, I'll give you that right now. But the ones I've seen, I've never come away from it without thinking 'There's a couple of great performances in there, man, those people really gave their all,'" he added. "I don't know how they do that, I do not know. And then, after that, it's like, 'Did they examine the theme that I wanted to be seen?' And I can tell you, all of them are quite good, Josh, they're all quite good."

Still, Hanks didn't say if he's ultimately be willing to appear in the franchise.

