Tom Hiddleston Reveals A Funny Thor: Ragnarok Scene

Fans have been hearing for months — and seeing evidence in the trailers — that Thor: Ragnarok is full of humor and heart — but what some fans might not expect is how much of those laughs are going to come from longtime villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston).

Apparently his proper and arrogant demeanor, particularly when it comes to his adoptive brother Thor, offers up some opportunities for humor in the movie, which comes out in two months. Without the typical Asgardian dynamic to play off of, though, it won’t be Odin’s favor that the pair are competing for but…well…fans?

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a very funny bit when we go down to Earth,” Hiddleston said during a recent visit to the film’s set. “Of course, Thor is dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, and Loki is dressed in a beautiful black, single-breasted suit (because he’s stylish). There’s a moment where they bump into two girls on the street, and they are big Avengers fans, and they want to take a selfie, and Loki thinks this is all extremely childish and uninteresting and dull. He’s like, ‘Oh, great, I have to deal with my brother’s fans now.’”

That is a snazzy suit — photos were released of the all-black ensemble earlier this year — but let’s be fair: it’s hard enough to get noticed when you’re standing next to a giant, handsome man like Chris Hemsworth. Throw in the meta-celebrity of Thor being one of the heroes who saved the world at least twice (that fans know of) and sprinkle on top the fact that he was not part of the botched mission or public squabbling the other Avengers took part in during Captain America: Civil War and he’s got to look positively godlike.

Good thing for Hiddleston that here in the real world, he has become a major standout who stands shoulder-to-shoulder with guys like Hemsworth and Robert Downey, Jr., as one of the most popular actors and characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

If only Loki were so lucky himself…!

Thor: Ragnarok is due in theaters on November 3, 2017.