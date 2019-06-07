Tom Holland Still Gets Stressed Sharing Avengers: Endgame Videos

Tom Holland is very concerned with his reputation for spoiling movies. Since joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Spider-Man, he has dropped a few bit of information about upcoming films well ahead of schedule. As such, he is teased for the habitual spoiling. Now, following the release of Avengers: Endgame, he is still cautious to talk about the movie or share photos from the set because he is haunted by his spoiler-heavy past.

Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow. Major spoilers!

Holland, like many of the other Marvel stars, shared a video from the set of Avengers: Endgame on Instagram. This particular video is from the set of Tony Stark’s funeral which called for all of the cast members to come together. The story they’re sticking with is that they were told it was wedding scene. Still, Holland was reluctant to share the video to Instagram as a fear of spoiling stomething.

“I don’t know why I’m so stressed posting this. The movie is already out,” Holland wrote. “I guess when Barry said no cameras we all heard bring your cameras. Hands down the most memorable day of my career and still to this day, the strangest wedding I’ve ever been to.”

Check out Holland’s video from the set of Tony Stark’s funeral below!

Holland will have to deal with this same sense of anxiety as he is next in line to release a Marvel movie with Spider-Man: Far From Home slated for next month.

As the story goes, Tony’s death was always intended to be a heroic and iconic sendoff.

“We always knew we wanted him to bring it on himself as opposed to being killed by Thanos,” co-writer Christopher Markus recently said of Tony’s death. “Because it’s really the one thing left for him to do, in a way. The five-year jump allowed him to become this fully realized human: He married Pepper, he had a child, he basically retired from public life and lived a very peaceful existence out there in the country.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2.