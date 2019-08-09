Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Responds to Fans Accusing His Dad of Being Jealous

Humor and the internet don’t always make a good match, as sarcasm is often interpreted literally by individuals, often resulting in the exact opposite reaction of a joke’s intent. Dominic Holland is a comedian in the UK who wrote the book Eclipsed: Turns Out that Spider-Man Does Have a Dad After All, which humorously details the trials and tribulations of having his son Tom become Spider-Man for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The book was released in 2017 but recently resurfaced, resulting in social media users attacking the author. Tom took to social media to weigh in on the matter, revealing what his father is truly jealous of.

“The only thing [Dominic] is jealous of is my golf swing,” the actor joked on Twitter. “I read Eclipsed and loved it and I’m glad you wrote it dad.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Amazon, the book description reads, “Eclipsed is a unique story about an ordinary family. Mum, dad, four boys, and a dog, albeit the dad is a somewhat famous UK comedian who dared to dream and chance his arm at becoming a Hollywood screenwriter. By chance and just like in the best stories, his eldest son is talent spotted and after a series of serendipitous events, now finds himself as Marvel’s new Spider-Man. Meanwhile, his dad is doing comedy gigs in village halls and primary schools. Written with great affection and warmth by a dad as proud as he is bemused, Eclipsed is a hilarious story and insight into family life. We all want the best for our children and we hope that they might eclipse our own achievements? But in the same business as us and before they even hit their teens? Come on, really?”

Reading the description literally could lead to confusion that the author had genuine aggression towards his son, but context is clearly important in this case, which some corners of social media opted to completely ignore.

Based on the actor’s previous comments about the role, Dominic might have a lot more to be envious of, as Tom doesn’t plan on retiring as Spider-Man anytime soon.

“I honestly would play Spider-Man until I can’t walk anymore,” Holland confessed to Rotten Tomatoes. “I love this character so much and it was like my childhood dream to play this character. I’m loving it, I’m really enjoying it. I’m really loving what we can do with this movie and the people that we can touch and the amazing things we can do with the platform that this movie gives us. So I’m just really enjoying it.”

Tom can currently be seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which is in theaters now.

What do you think of Tom’s response? Let us know in the comments below!