Tom Holland Had Been Misinformed Before ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Audience-Spoiling Incident

Tom Holland has a reputation for letting secrets out, but his most recent spoiling is not actually his fault.

Holland’s most recent spoiler episode was during an appearance alongside the Russo Brothers and Benedict Cumberbatch at an Avengers: Infinity War screening at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood. After he was introduced he took the microphone and said “I’m Alive!” to the crowd waiting to see the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This is a reference of course to him dying in the film, fading from existence at the hands of Thanos, but Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that Holland wasn’t to blame for that (via Yahoo).

The idea was that we would introduce a few of them and then we would all have dinner and it’s a really lovely tradition that Marvel has, and this time we brought Tom Holland and Benedict Cumberbatch, and I had gotten the impression that we weren’t always going to introduce the movie, sometimes we would come in after the movie and say Hi, and so I was under the impression that that’s what we were doing. And I had told Tom that.”

So we get to this movie theater and Tom jumps up onstage and he says “Hi everybody I’m alive!’ and these people have not seen the movie yet, right? And so everyone goes ‘why would he say that?’ So it’s not, that’s not always his fault.”

Cumberbatch has often been paired with Holland to keep the spoilers to a minimum, as he has a knack of catching them before the completely make it onto TV or Radio, but even he couldn’t catch that one.

Granted, this one wasn’t his fault, and truthfully even that spoiler wasn’t as big as the one that came from Ruffalo, who Markus and McFeely also had some fun with, saying Ruffalo shouldn’t be allowed to have a phone. Granted, when he said everyone dies, he didn’t have a phone, so maybe that wouldn’t really prevent it in the future.

