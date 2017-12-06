Tom Holland Announces ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Suits Charity Giveaway

If you’ve ever wanted your own, official Spider-Man suit, this is your chance. Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland announced today that not only is the suit he wore in the film up for auction, but a second suit is being given away as well.

Holland, who did a Facebook live event for People today, announced that his official Spider-Man suit that he wore in the film is heading to auction later this month with 90 percent of the final sale going to benefit Toys for Tots. The suit, which you can bid on here until December 18, has an opening bid of $20,000. In addition to the proceeds from the auction, Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will also be donating copies of the Spider-Man: Homecoming DVD to the charity.

“Finding a present under the tree on Christmas morning is an experience every child deserves,” retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation said in a press release. “With this generous support, we will be able to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of less fortunate children who otherwise might be forgotten.”

If $20,000 is above your holiday budget or you just don’t happen to be the lucky high bidder, you’ll have a second opportunity to win a Spider-Man suit. A second official costume is up for grabs in a sweepstakes. Fans hoping to win a suit have to share a photo of themselves with the Walmart-exclusive Spider-Man: Homecoming Limited Edition Gift Box or a Blu-ray, DVD, or digital purchase of the film on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using the hashtag #SpidermanHomecomingSweepstakes. That contest closes January 2, 2018 giving those who got a copy of the movie from Santa a chance to enter to win.

For those unfamiliar with Toys for Tots, the charity is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children who otherwise would not have Christmas gifts. The organization began in Los Angeles in 1947 with the first collection bins stationed outside Warner Bros. movie theaters.