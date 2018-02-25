‘Venom’ Movie Fan Poster Shows How Good Tom Hardy Could Look In Role

While the trailer drew mixed reactions, fans are still excited to see Tom Hardy as Venom, and this new fan art will only increase the anticipation of seeing him in full costume.

The art comes from BossLogic, who previously did a take on Tom Hardy in the Venom symbiote. Since the first trailer dropped he decided to take another go at it, and it’s even more impressive than the first one. “Reworked my venom piece with #tomhardy hope you guys dig it 🙂 @VenomMovie @SonyPictures”

You can view the new take on Hardy Venom in the image below. Like the previous version, Hardy can be seen mid-transformation, but in this one, it is almost like he is actively trying to pull it off, with his hands pulling the bottom lip down and the trademark teeth pulling back around his face. The symbiote can also be seen trailing from his eyes, and the suit is also trying to form around his arms, with pieces of them still not covered.

Hopes are high that Hardy in full symbiote mode will impress, but in the meantime at least you still have some slick images like this.

Not much is know about Venom’s plot, but all indications point towards the popular Lethal Protector storyline from the comics. That narrative pits Venom against the Life Foundation, a group that pushes the Venom symbiote to spawn several more variations, which is even teased a bit in the trailer by the shot of several containers of the alien lifeform in the van.

Those symbiotes are taken up by Donna Diego, Carl Mach, Leslie Gesneria, Trevor Cole, and Ramon Hernandez in the comics, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that Sony won’t change the names for the movie.

Once bonded with the symbiotes they become Agony, Phage, Scream, Riot, and Lasher, and it takes Venom teaming up with his enemy Spider-Man to take them down.

Venom currently enjoys a 3.75 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, which you can submit your vote for here. That places it in the #12 spot.

Venom is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 5, 2018.