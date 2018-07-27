New ‘Venom’ Trailer Coming Soon

After dazzling Marvel fans with an exclusive sizzle reel at San Diego Comic-Con last week, it sounds like the rest of the world is going to get a new look at Sony’s Spider-Man spinoff in the form of a Venom trailer.

The news comes from Trailer Track, which revealed a classification for a brand new trailer for the upcoming horror/superhero hybrid film. Expect to see more shots of Tom Hardy in the symbiote suit, and possibly even a gruesome tease or two.

There were rumors that the new Venom trailer would be debuting alongside Mission: Impossible – Fallout, but with this classification it seems unlikely that it would be released so soon. Trailer Track expresses that it should be coming in the next few weeks.

It’s unclear if it will be the exact same clip that was shown during Sony Pictures’ Hall H presentation at Comic-Con last week, which seemed more like an extended sizzle reel for the faithful campers who wait overnight to get into the room.

Either way, we might be getting a glimpse at the film’s darker tone. Even though the movie has yet to be formally rated by the MPAA, director Ruben Fleischer has stated they’re going for a violent, R-rated film.

“That’s the plan,” Fleischer said. “It is not the plan, that’s the movie. Our movie wants to honor the comics as close as we can tonally. In the comics, he bites people’s heads off and eats brains. It would be weird to make a movie with Venom if he wasn’t doing that. We tried to honor it as closely as possible. This is definitely a darker, more violent, more vicious Marvel character than I think anyone’s ever seen before.”

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, the director justified the tone by explaining there are no real superheroes in the film.

“I was really excited about just bringing something new to the genre.” Fleischer explained. “I feel like the tone of our movie is really original and distinctive, which is totally appropriate for the character, as Venom is a darker, more violent, more menacing character. I think our movie feels distinctive from a lot of the other superhero movies, in part because there’s no real hero in it.”

Fleischer explained that his movie will set up future storylines for sequels, which will obviously be determined by how well Venom does at the box office.

“We’ve definitely laid some groundwork for different directions that the franchise could go but obviously it all hinges on people’s excitement about this film,” Fleischer told ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis at Comic-Con. “I hope people will stay and see what seeds have been planted.”

Venom premieres in theaters on October 5th.