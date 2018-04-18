‘Venom’ Casts ‘The Walking Dead’ Actor Scott Deckert

Scott Deckert is going from the zombie apocalypse to the symbiote-infested side of the Marvel Universe

Deckert, an actor on The Walking Dead, has been cast in Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man spin-off, Venom.

Deckert’s role in Venom was not disclosed.

Venom stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, the original Venom from the Marvel Comics Universe. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer and is the first installment of Sony’s Marvel Universe, a shared cinematic universe that will also include Silver and Black, a movie featuring Silver Sable and Black Cat, the Morbius movie, and Nightwatch.

Filming on Venom began in October in Atlanta and New York City. The first trailer for the film was released in February. While fans didn’t get ot see Hardy suit up as Venom in the trailer, it did offer the first look at the symbiotes.

During a panel at Comic Con Experience Brazil, Hardy promised to do the character of Venom justice and to bring lots of action and dark humor to the role. He also confirmed that the film is inspired by the Venom: Lethal Protector miniseries.

Venom: Lethal Protector was a six-issue miniseries written by David Michelinie and drawn by Mark Bagley, Ron Lim, and Sam Delarosa. The series was published by Marvel Comics in 1993. The story begins with Venom and Spider-Man agreeing to a truce and Venom moving to San Francisco.

Once in San Francisco, Venom is attacked by the son of one of his past victims. Venom is then hunted down by the Life Foundation, a group that wants to study the Venom symbiote for their own purposes. This results in the creation of five new symbiote spawn: Scream, Phage, Riot, Lasher, and Agony.

Riz Ahmed is rumored to be playing Dr. Carlton Drake, the leader of the Life Foundation, in the film. Michelle Williams is playing Anne Weying, Eddie Brock’s wife who later becomes She-Venom. The villain Carnage was also rumored for the film, but no casting has been confirmed.

Venom opens in theaters on October 5th.

